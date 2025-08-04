Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Over 1,700 Indians deported from US in 2025 so far; Punjab, Haryana lead

Over 1,700 Indians deported from US in 2025 so far; Punjab, Haryana lead

620 of the 1,703 Indian nationals deported in this period (January 20 to July 22, 2025), belonged to Punjab, 604 hailed from Haryana, 245 from Gujarat and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, among states

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

A total of 1,703 Indian nationals — including 141 women — have been deported from the United States between January 20 and July 22, 2025, the government informed Parliament on Friday. The majority of these deportees hail from Punjab (620) and Haryana (604), followed by Gujarat (245), Jammu & Kashmir (10), and six individuals with unverified state origins.
 
Responding to a question by DMK MP Kanimozhi in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the government maintains a record of deportations and continues diplomatic engagement to ensure humane treatment of Indian nationals.
 
The deportations were carried out through a mix of military, charter, and commercial flights:
 
 
333 deported in February via US military flights
 
231 in March via US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chartered flights

300 in July through Department of Homeland Security (DHS) charters
 
767 deported individually or in small groups via commercial flights from the US
 
72 returned from Panama through individual commercial arrangements
 
The data also reveals that over the past five years (2020–2024), a total of 5,541 Indians were deported from the US. In contrast, the UK deported 311 Indian nationals in the same five-year period, and 131 more in 2025 so far.
 
The Minister clarified that deportation figures may vary, especially when individuals hold valid travel documents or challenge their deportation orders. Not all Emergency Travel Documents (ETDs) are ultimately used, due to appeals or stays.
 
The MEA confirmed it has “strongly registered” concerns with US authorities regarding the treatment of deportees, particularly over the use of shackles on women and children. Cultural and religious sensitivities — including issues related to turbans and dietary preferences — have also been formally raised.
 
“No complaints have been received regarding the treatment of deportees on flights post February 5, 2025,” the minister added.
 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

