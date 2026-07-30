Estonia tops global relocation rankings; India placed 100th in 2026 index

Estonia has emerged as the world's best country for relocation in 2026, followed closely by Singapore and Malaysia, according to the inaugural Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026, which ranks 192 countries on factors ranging from taxes and affordability to healthcare, safety and business opportunities.

India, meanwhile, ranked 100th globally, with the report highlighting its strong affordability and startup ecosystem but pointing to weak business opportunity scores, poor air quality and limited property rights for non-citizens as key drawbacks.

The index evaluates countries across 24 metrics grouped into four pillars—financial and tax, livability and health, safety and stability, and settling and opportunity. It also provides separate rankings for six relocation profiles: general migrants, retirees, digital nomads, families, entrepreneurs and tax-focused movers.

Singapore ranked first in the world for both entrepreneurs and tax-friendliness, according to the RUMAVI Global Relocation Index, published earlier this month by the independent advisory firm RUMAVI.

The index scores 192 countries on 24 metrics, then re-scores every one of them six times over, once for each group of movers it covers. On the two boards that matter to company builders and tax planners, the winners are well-governed financial centres rather than the zero-tax jurisdictions.

A low headline tax rate is the easy part. The lens rewards the institutions that make a low rate worth having.

“The tax result surprises people: Singapore and Hong Kong beat the actual zero-tax jurisdictions. That is deliberate. Rate is only one input. The lens also asks whether the courts hold, whether you can bank, whether the place is safe to live in. A zero rate somewhere you cannot do any of those things is worth very little. What wins is defensible, well-governed tax efficiency, not the lowest possible number," said Alexander Linton, founder of RUMAVI.

Singapore takes the tax board outright, with Hong Kong second. Behind them sit the jurisdictions that genuinely charge nothing: the UAE at #3, St Kitts and Nevis at #4. That ordering is structural rather than accidental.

Three measures drive the board, income tax, the treatment of foreign income, and capital and wealth taxes, and they carry the heaviest weights, but they are scored alongside every other metric in the index.

On the entrepreneur lens the picture broadens.

Singapore leads again at #1, with Estonia second and Switzerland third, on banking, rule of law and a mature startup ecosystem.

Singapore: #1 in the world for both entrepreneurs and tax, and #2 overall.

Hong Kong: #2 for tax and #6 for entrepreneurs, on banking depth, connectivity and territorial tax treatment.

Estonia & Switzerland: #2 and #3 in the world for entrepreneurs, on institutions, banking and, for Estonia, digital statehood.

United States & UK: #33 and #11 for entrepreneurs on market scale and capital, but #112 and #69 for tax.

Top destinations

In the overall rankings, Estonia secured the top position with a score of 72.8, narrowly ahead of Singapore (72.6) and Malaysia (72.0). Portugal, Taiwan, Lithuania, Hong Kong, St Kitts & Nevis, Czechia and Malta rounded out the top 10.

The report says the rankings are designed to help people choose destinations based on their priorities rather than relying on a single overall score. For instance, retirees may value healthcare and safety more highly, while entrepreneurs may prioritise startup ecosystems and business conditions.

India: Affordable but faces structural challenges

India received an overall score of 60.6, placing it 100th out of 192 countries.

The report identifies general affordability (95.9), housing affordability (93.5) and currency and banking (89.0) as India's biggest strengths. It also gives the country a relatively strong startup ecosystem score of 77, reflecting its growing entrepreneurial landscape.

However, India scored poorly on business opportunity (19.0), property rights for non-citizens (18.0) and air quality (36.1), pulling down its overall ranking.

Among different relocation categories, India performed best as a destination for digital nomads, ranking 73rd, while it ranked 87th for entrepreneurs, 102nd for families, 113th for retirees, and 126th on tax-friendliness.

Different rankings for different migrants

Unlike traditional expat rankings that rely largely on surveys, the Rumavi index combines institutional datasets with expert assessments across 24 indicators.

The methodology assigns different weights depending on the type of migrant. For example, startup ecosystems and business opportunities receive greater weight for entrepreneurs, while healthcare, affordability and safety are prioritised for retirees. Tax rates carry the highest weight in the tax-friendly ranking.