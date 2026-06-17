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UK extends eVisa deadline for migrants holding physical immigration cards

More time for migrants to complete UK's eVisa switch as old physical immigration cards remain valid for online status linking until December 2026

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

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Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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The UK Home Office has extended the deadline for migrants holding expired Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) and Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) to shift to the country’s digital eVisa system, according to immigration law firm Fragomen, which monitors UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) guidance.
 
According to Fragomen’s latest client alert, holders of expired BRPs and BRCs can continue using their physical documents to create or link their UKVI accounts until December 31, 2026.
 
From January 1 next year, expired physical immigration cards will not be accepted for setting up or proving immigration status online, Fragomen said.
 
The extension gives migrants more time to complete the shift from physical immigration documents to eVisas, which are digital records of a person’s UK immigration status.
   

What migrants need to do

According to UKVI guidance, migrants are required to create a UKVI account and link their existing immigration status to access their eVisa.

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Fragomen said migrants who complete this process will be able to view their immigration status online and share it with employers, landlords and other organisations through a share code.
 
The digital system is designed to replace physical immigration documents and allow migrants to prove their right to live, work or study in the UK through an online record.
 

Why the extension matters

The deadline extension is significant for foreign nationals living in the UK, as the country has a large I migrant population, including Skilled Worker visa holders, students and dependants.
 
Fragomen said the additional time will help migrants who are still holding expired physical cards complete the transition without immediate disruption.
 
Immigration status checks are required for employment, housing and other official processes. A delay in linking status with a UKVI account could create difficulties when organisations ask for digital proof of immigration permission.
 
Immigrants who have not yet moved to the eVisa system are advised to create their UKVI account and link their immigration status as early as possible, Fragomen said.
 

UK’s move towards a fully digital immigration system

The UK has been replacing physical immigration documents with eVisas as part of its wider move towards digital immigration services.
 
According to UKVI guidance, eVisas allow migrants to access and share their immigration status online instead of carrying physical documents.
 
The system uses a digital record linked to an individual’s passport details. Migrants can provide a share code to third parties, such as employers or landlords, to verify their status.
 
However, the transition requires migrants to complete the account creation and linking process themselves.

What migrants should check

Fragomen advised migrants still using old physical documents to ensure they:
 
  • Create a UKVI account
  • Link their existing immigration status
  • Check that their passport and personal details are updated
  • Use the digital status system when proving their immigration rights
 
Those facing problems with the process should seek assistance from an OISC-registered immigration adviser, as recommended in UK immigration guidance.
 
The deadline extension provides more time for migrants to complete the switch, but Fragomen said expired physical documents will not be accepted for online immigration status checks after December 31, 2026.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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