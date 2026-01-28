Schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails; students, staff evacuated
Soon after receiving the information, policemen reached school premises and conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions
Listen to This Article
Several schools in Chandigarh were evacuated after they received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, said police.
After the school authorities informed the police about bomb threat emails, policemen reached school premises and conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions, they said.
At least five schools, including private ones, received the threat emails.
Bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads were rushed to school premises to carry out searches.
Students and school staff have been evacuated, they said, adding that security was stepped up around the schools.
Also Read
Students on way to the schools were sent back home, they said.
The school authorities told the police that they received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning and thereafter, they informed the police.
The incident comes close on the heels of similar incidents in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, where some schools got similar threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST