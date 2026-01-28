Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails; students, staff evacuated

Schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails; students, staff evacuated

Soon after receiving the information, policemen reached school premises and conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions

Bomb threat

At least five schools, including private ones, received the threat emails | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several schools in Chandigarh were evacuated after they received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, said police.

After the school authorities informed the police about bomb threat emails, policemen reached school premises and conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions, they said.

At least five schools, including private ones, received the threat emails.

Bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads were rushed to school premises to carry out searches.

Students and school staff have been evacuated, they said, adding that security was stepped up around the schools.

Also Read

Bomb Threat, School Bomb Threat

At least 6 private schools in Gurugram receive bomb threat emails

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab will go all out to get Chandigarh as its capital: CM Bhagwant Mann

CBSE

CBSE mandates mental health, career counsellors in all affiliated schools

Singapore

Singapore probes fake bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base after online post

indigo airlines, indigo

Delhi-Pune IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Students on way to the schools were sent back home, they said.

The school authorities told the police that they received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning and thereafter, they informed the police.

 

The incident comes close on the heels of similar incidents in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, where some schools got similar threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed in Baramati plane crash

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves marginally; IMD forecasts rain this week

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar dies at 66: How he shaped Maharashtra politics over the decades

aircraft, wings india, wings india 2026, air india

Aviation minister inaugurates Wing India 2026 with manufacturing in focus

UGC, UGC guidelines, protest, students protest, equity regulations

Explained: Why UGC's new equity regulations led to widespread protests

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Chandigarh Students Schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayVedanta Q3 PreviewTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance