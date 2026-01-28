Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Activists claim over 1,200 stray dogs killed in Telangana since Dec 2025

In a fresh incident, nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, animal rights activists claimed, following which an FIR was registered against three persons

Animal welfare activist M Preethi claimed about 100 stray dogs were killed in Thimmaipally village 10 days ago (File Photo: PTI)

Tanmay TiwaryPress Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, taking the toll to 1,200 in the state since December 2025, animal rights activists claimed.

A FIR was registered in connection with the latest incident of alleged culling of canines, against three persons including the son of a village panchayat president (sarpanch), police said on Wednesday.

An animal welfare activist M Preethi, in a complaint to police stated that about 100 stray dogs were killed in Thimmaipally village 10 days ago by administering poisonous injections by hiring dog killers for Rs 18,000 and the carcasses were buried two kms away from the village.

 

The complainant, working as Animal Cruelty Prevention Assistant with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO)   accused the village 'sarpanch' and Gram Panchayat secretary for the gruesome act.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the son of the sarpanch for his alleged involvement in the killings besides against panchayat secretary and a villager under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a police official at Charakonda police station said.

The official said so far carcasses of 12 dogs were found and further investigation is on.

Several incidents of mass killings of stray dog were reported from districts in Telangana in January and December last year taking the toll to 1,200 following which cases were registered against village panchayat presidents, their husbands, secretaries and others based on complaints lodged by animal welfare activists.

The killings are suspected to have been carried out allegedly to fulfill promises made to villagers ahead of gram panchayat elections held in December last year, to address the stray dog menace.

Meanwhile, in another incident, 50 stray dogs were "illegally" captured from Boppapur village in Siddipet district, and relocated to a forest area, an act that violates animal protection laws, animal welfare activist A Goutham alleged.

In a complaint filed with police, he accused the Gram panchayat president (Sarpanch) and secretary of carrying out the act and urged the authorities to conduct fair investigations and ensure accountability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

