Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, raises key development issues of state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised several key issues concerning the development of the state.

Naidu also briefed the prime minister on the major development projects in Andhra Pradesh, its economic situation, and issues relating to agriculture and irrigation.

"Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Chandrababu Naidu, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the prime minister's office posted on X.

Congratulating Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, Naidu praised him for the rare achievement of serving the nation and lauded his inspirational leadership as both chief minister of Gujarat and the prime minister, an Andhra Pradesh government statement said.

On irrigation, Naidu discussed the latest status of the Polavaram project and detailed the benefits of linking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers.

He said the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project would ensure adequate water availability to the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Naidu said that while road networks and power grids have been developed across the country under the NDA governments, taking forward the river-linking project could pave the way for the creation of a national water grid.

He also said that extensive arrangements are being made for the Godavari Pushkarams to be held in 2027, and requested the prime minister to provide financial assistance for the development projects being undertaken for the Pushkarams.

Devotees from not only the two Telugu states but also from across the country and abroad are expected to attend the Pushkarams.

Naidu also sought the Centre's support for major infrastructure projects in the state, including the proposed Outer Ring Road in the capital Amaravati.

He requested approval for the Visakhapatnam Metro and also briefed the prime minister on the proposed Beach Road project.

Naidu also detailed the objectives of the 'Swarna Andhra-2047 Vision', which seeks to ensure that benefits of development reach all sections of society.