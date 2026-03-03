Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi gets warmer at 31.5 degrees Celsius; temp to go higher on Holi

Delhi gets warmer at 31.5 degrees Celsius; temp to go higher on Holi

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky for tomorrow, with sustained surface winds of 15-25 kmph, occasionally gusting to 35 kmph during the day

Global temperature

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:45 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Delhi recorded a warm day on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Holi (Wednesday), the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 16.0 degrees Celsius.

If the mercury reaches 33 degrees Celsius, it could make Holi the hottest day of the year.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky for tomorrow, with sustained surface winds of 15-25 kmph, occasionally gusting to 35 kmph during the day.

 

Also Read

Delhi Metro

Holi 2026: Delhi Metro schedule, start and end timings on festival day

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Delhi AQI slips to 'poor' levels; IMD predicts strong winds, rising mercury

stock market, BSE

Stock markets closed today for Holi: NSE, BSE shut on March 3, 2026

Stock Market Holiday, holi 2026

Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to roll out 'Pink Saheli' cards from 50 centres on Tuesday

Station-wise, Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius (4.1 degrees Celsius above normal), Palam 29.4 degrees Celsius (2.4 degrees Celsius above normal), Lodi Road 31.4 degrees Celsius (4.4 degrees Celsius above normal), Ridge 31.5 degrees Celsius (3.5 degrees Celsius above normal), and Ayanagar 31.6 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees Celsius above normal).

The minimum temperatures were 15.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung (2.2 degrees Celsius above normal), 13.8 degrees Celsius at Palam (1.2 degrees Celsius above normal), 14.6 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road (2.6 degrees Celsius above normal), 17.3 degrees Celsius at Ridge (3.2 degrees Celsius above normal) and 15.1 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar (2.1 degrees Celsius above normal).

Relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent in the morning and 33 per cent in the evening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 216 in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning, deteriorating from the 'moderate' category recorded a day earlier.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category on Holi and up to March 6.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Its SAMEER app showed 24 stations were in 'poor', 19 stations were in 'moderate', and two stations were in 'very poor' category.

Punjabi Bagh recorded the worst AQI at 389. In the morning hours, the air quality stood at 216 in the 'poor' category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt has set up inter-ministerial group to monitor West Asia crisis: Goyal

SC, Supreme Court

Employer must pay penalty for delay in compensation: Supreme Court

MSRTC bus, buses

MSRTC hopes to earn ₹250 cr through advertising over 5 years, says minister

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to clarify his stand on assassination of Khamenei

Dubai attack

Limited flights resume as UAE airspace partially reopens amid crisis: MEA

Topics : Delhi Delhi weather Holi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air