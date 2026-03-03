Delhi gets warmer at 31.5 degrees Celsius; temp to go higher on Holi

Delhi recorded a warm day on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Holi (Wednesday), the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 16.0 degrees Celsius.

If the mercury reaches 33 degrees Celsius, it could make Holi the hottest day of the year.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky for tomorrow, with sustained surface winds of 15-25 kmph, occasionally gusting to 35 kmph during the day.

Station-wise, Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius (4.1 degrees Celsius above normal), Palam 29.4 degrees Celsius (2.4 degrees Celsius above normal), Lodi Road 31.4 degrees Celsius (4.4 degrees Celsius above normal), Ridge 31.5 degrees Celsius (3.5 degrees Celsius above normal), and Ayanagar 31.6 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees Celsius above normal).

The minimum temperatures were 15.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung (2.2 degrees Celsius above normal), 13.8 degrees Celsius at Palam (1.2 degrees Celsius above normal), 14.6 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road (2.6 degrees Celsius above normal), 17.3 degrees Celsius at Ridge (3.2 degrees Celsius above normal) and 15.1 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar (2.1 degrees Celsius above normal).

Relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent in the morning and 33 per cent in the evening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 216 in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning, deteriorating from the 'moderate' category recorded a day earlier.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category on Holi and up to March 6.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Its SAMEER app showed 24 stations were in 'poor', 19 stations were in 'moderate', and two stations were in 'very poor' category.

Punjabi Bagh recorded the worst AQI at 389. In the morning hours, the air quality stood at 216 in the 'poor' category.