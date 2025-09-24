Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Art enriches cultural heritage, fosters sensitivity in society: Prez Murmu

Art enriches cultural heritage, fosters sensitivity in society: Prez Murmu

She added that through the diverse mediums displayed in the exhibition, it is evident that Indian art is constantly evolving and presenting new dimensions

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

The President said that fair valuation of art works will inspire those who wish to pursue art as a profession. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday honoured 20 artists with the Lalit Kala Akademi National Awards, and said that art is a powerful means of enriching cultural heritage and making the society more sensitive.

The award ceremony also marked the culmination of the 64th National Exhibition of Art at the academy, featuring 283 art works from across the country in disciplines ranging from painting, sculpture, photography, and installation.

"In Indian tradition, art has been considered a form of spiritual practice. Artists are accorded a special place of respect in our society. Your art is not only a medium of aesthetic expression but also a powerful means of enriching our cultural heritage and making society more sensitive," Murmu said.

 

She added that through the diverse mediums displayed in the exhibition, it is evident that Indian art is constantly evolving and presenting new dimensions.

"Our artists, through their thoughts, vision, and creativity, are presenting the image of a new India," Murmu said.

Also Read

Zubeen Garg

Ya Ali-fame Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident

PM Modi, WAVES

'Dawn of Orange Economy': PM hails India's creative sector at WAVES summit

art

As Indian art gets famous, a great chance to diversify your portfoliopremium

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Sad to learn about passing of eminent Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia: Murmu

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: D-St down for fourth day; Sensex slips 150 pts; Realty, IT lead fall; SMIDs fall

The winning artists, including Abhishek Sharma, Skarma Sonam Tashi, Vijay M Dhore, Bhaskar Joyti Gogoi, Ashish Ghosh, Giriraj Sharma, Anand Jaiswal, KCS Prasanna, Kanu Priya, Tapati Bhowmik Majumder, and Venugopal V G, received a prize money of Rs two lakh, a memento, and a certificate.

This was also the first time that Lalit Kala Akademi put up the exhibited art works for sale to promote self-reliance among artists and strengthen India's creative economy.

The President said that fair valuation of art works will inspire those who wish to pursue art as a profession.

"To give shape to their art, artists must devote their time, energy, and resources. Fair valuation of art works will not only encourage artists but also inspire those who wish to pursue art as a profession. I am delighted to learn that this year the Akademi is promoting the sale of art works. This will provide financial support to artists and strengthen our creative economy.

"I also appeal to art lovers not only to appreciate these works of art but also to bring them into their homes. Alongside India's economic strength, its cultural strength must also become a strong marker of identity. For this, we must all work together," she said.

According to Vivek Aggarwal, secretary, Ministry of Culture, art works by 74 artists were sold at a total amount of Rs 1.35 crore during the exhibition.

The award ceremony was also attended by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who said the exhibition is a reflection of "tradition in harmony with modernity, and a testimony to the evolution of modernity itself".

"Every painting, every sculpture, every melody created by a musician, or any artistic performance, is not only an expression of the soul but also a medium that weaves together our culture, while conveying our history, thoughts, emotions, and beliefs.

"Art not only binds us together and unites the diverse land of India into one thread, but also offers us an opportunity to connect with the world. At the same time, through art, we create a unique identity for ourselves in the global sphere," Shekhawat said.

He added that making art works available for purchase provide resources to the artists and ensures they receive the rightful value of their work.

"It is a significant step forward in honouring artists, making them self-reliant, and enabling them to prosper economically. Art will truly become an inseparable part of our national consciousness when it finds its place in our homes, schools, various institutions, and public spaces," the minister said.

He added that art is a reflection of the nation's identity, "connecting us with different languages, traditions, and generations".

"Therefore, when we support art and artists, we are indeed working to strengthen our national spirit and essence," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

Online auction of gifts received, proceeds to go for Namami Gange: PM Modi

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Actor Sonu Sood appears before ED in betting app linked PMLA case

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada

gavel law cases

Delhi HC quashes NHAI notice mandating CLAT-PG score for lawyer recruitment

Marco Rubio

Rubio defends India-US bond, but warns tariffs signal stance on Russia war

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Indian artists artist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon