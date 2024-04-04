Assam govt to take full responsibility for educating girl students: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised that the BJP government in the state will shoulder the responsibility of educating girl students up to the postgraduate level, and families with a ration card will receive life insurance paid for by the government.

Currently, all girls who pass the class 10 examinations are given a cycle or a scooter, but from this year, an amount of Rs 10,000 will be deposited for two years in their bank accounts while they are studying for the class 12 board examinations, the CM said.

He was speaking at public rallies before the filing of nominations by BJP candidates for Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies going to polls in the second phase on April 26.

After the girls pass class 12, they will be given Rs 12,500 for taking admission in college, while those going for postgraduate studies will be given Rs 25,000, he added.

'Betak ma baap porhabo, betik Mama porhabo (Parents will educate their sons but Mama, as he is called by youngsters in the state, will educate the girls)', Sarma said.



ALSO READ: Bengal education minister accuses Modi govt of holding back funds for SSM



While households having ration cards are already getting 5 kg of free rice, Ujjala gas connection and Ayushman Bharat health card, after the elections, the head of the family will get life insurance whose premium will be paid by the state government and a woman member will get the benefits of the 'Orunodoi' scheme, Sarma said.

Sarma said since the election Model Code of Conduct is in place, he cannot make financial announcements but the promises made during campaigning will be implemented after the elections.

Sarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bringing peace and prosperity to previously troubled areas like Udalguri.

He highlighted the BJP government's track record of job creation and pledged to announce 50,000 more jobs post-election.

Sarma assured the electorate that the BJP's governance at both the central and state levels would drive the region's development.

'In Assam, it will be Modi's guarantee along with 'Mama's' warranty that will take the state towards development. If Modi is there as Prime Minister, Assam will definitely march ahead towards peace and development to become a leading state of the country and for this the people must ensure the win of the BJP candidates', he said.

In Nagaon, Sarma attended the filing of nomination papers by the party candidate Suresh Bora and in Darrang-Udalguri he was present when sitting BJP MP Dilip Saikia filed his papers.

Besides Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri, polls in the second phase will be held in Karimganj, Silchar (SC) and Diphu (ST).

Referring to the Congress, Sarma said there is no point talking about the opposition party as it is like an old currency note with no value in the market.

"There is no point voting for the party as it cannot do anything for the people", he added.