Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Assam govt to take full responsibility for educating girl students: Himanta

Sarma said since the election Model Code of Conduct is in place, he cannot make financial announcements but the promises made during campaigning will be implemented after the elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Nagaon/Udalguri
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised that the BJP government in the state will shoulder the responsibility of educating girl students up to the postgraduate level, and families with a ration card will receive life insurance paid for by the government.
Currently, all girls who pass the class 10 examinations are given a cycle or a scooter, but from this year, an amount of Rs 10,000 will be deposited for two years in their bank accounts while they are studying for the class 12 board examinations, the CM said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was speaking at public rallies before the filing of nominations by BJP candidates for Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri constituencies going to polls in the second phase on April 26.
After the girls pass class 12, they will be given Rs 12,500 for taking admission in college, while those going for postgraduate studies will be given Rs 25,000, he added.
'Betak ma baap porhabo, betik Mama porhabo (Parents will educate their sons but Mama, as he is called by youngsters in the state, will educate the girls)', Sarma said.
 

While households having ration cards are already getting 5 kg of free rice, Ujjala gas connection and Ayushman Bharat health card, after the elections, the head of the family will get life insurance whose premium will be paid by the state government and a woman member will get the benefits of the 'Orunodoi' scheme, Sarma said.
Sarma said since the election Model Code of Conduct is in place, he cannot make financial announcements but the promises made during campaigning will be implemented after the elections.
Sarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bringing peace and prosperity to previously troubled areas like Udalguri.
He highlighted the BJP government's track record of job creation and pledged to announce 50,000 more jobs post-election.
Sarma assured the electorate that the BJP's governance at both the central and state levels would drive the region's development.
'In Assam, it will be Modi's guarantee along with 'Mama's' warranty that will take the state towards development. If Modi is there as Prime Minister, Assam will definitely march ahead towards peace and development to become a leading state of the country and for this the people must ensure the win of the BJP candidates', he said.

Also Read

National Girl Child Day 2024: History, theme, importance and quotes

International Girl Child Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Allahabad HC allows woman with 4 biological children to adopt minor girl

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

Centre asserts in SC its right to levy excise duty on industrial alcohol

'Extremely shameful': High Court pulls up Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali

Prez Murmu launches first homegrown CAR T-cell therapy for cancer patients

Visit your areas, solve problems of people: Kejriwal's message to AAP MLAs

RBI, NPCI officials discuss remittance cost analysis with WTO members

In Nagaon, Sarma attended the filing of nomination papers by the party candidate Suresh Bora and in Darrang-Udalguri he was present when sitting BJP MP Dilip Saikia filed his papers.
Besides Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri, polls in the second phase will be held in Karimganj, Silchar (SC) and Diphu (ST).
Referring to the Congress, Sarma said there is no point talking about the opposition party as it is like an old currency note with no value in the market.
"There is no point voting for the party as it cannot do anything for the people", he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam School education girl education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon