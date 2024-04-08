Australian institutions eye India's vocational educational, training sector

Leveraging the "strong relationship" between New Delhi and Canberra, Australian educational institutions are exploring avenues to provide skill training to a "massive workforce" in emerging domains such as digital healthcare, and renewable energy.

A 33-member Australian Future Skills delegation will be visiting India to build a two-way market literacy and skills partnership momentum while developing business ties and partnerships between Australian and Indian institutions, universities and corporations.

Speaking at an event, Australian High Commissioner Philip Green on Monday said that Australia seeks to play a "bigger part" in India's journey to upskill its population.

"Australia aims to stimulate skills capability and India's workforce growth with connections between key industry players, education institutions, and skills providers to strengthen the short educational relationship and future economic growth," he said.

He was addressing a plenary session of the Australia-India Skill Partnership Summit.

As India is expected to provide 25 per cent of the workforce to the world by 2030, the envoy explained how Australia can contribute to providing upskilling.

"We are focused on the sectors where Australian training providers can have the most impact on digital technology, including applications that a blockchain and virtual reality energy expanding across renewables, mining and energy, healthcare, comprising nursing and medical training, infrastructure and logistics spanning rail construction smart cities, safety and supply chains," Green said.

He further emphasised that India and Australia are already at the highest point of their bilateral relationship.

"We are trying to build a stronger bilateral relationship. That's not simple. We are already at the highest point of our bilateral relationship. We have a huge opportunity in the educational skills sector. And I'm just delighted that this summit today is bringing them to fruition," he added.

During their stay in India, the delegates will visit New Delhi, Pune, and Chennai to interact with Indian institutions, universities, and corporate providers.

This delegation is a part of the Australian Government's Australia-India Future Skills Initiative (FSI), a national priority program that supports Australian skills providers, Indian skilling institutions and corporates to identify collaboration models and partnerships for skills delivery in India to help meet labour force requirements here.

From April 8-11, 2024, Austrade in partnership with the Australian Department of Employment and Workplace Relations and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is hosting the Australia-India Industry Skills Partnership Summit in New Delhi.

Speaking about the delegation visit, MS Catherine Gallagher, Minister-Commercial and Head of Austrade South Asia expressed that the delegation will connect with Australian vocational education and training providers with Indian learners and industry to help meet India's critical and emerging labour force requirements.



"Australia has a reputation for world-class vocational education and skills training. This delegation comes at a time when Australia and India are more strategically and economically aligned than ever before," she said.

Gallagher emphasised Australia-India Industry Skills Partnership Summit and Business Program will help in forging meaningful partnerships.

"I am sure the Australia-India Industry Skills Partnership Summit and Business Program will support our skills ecosystems to forge meaningful partnerships and programs for the future," she said.