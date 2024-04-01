Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank Holidays in April 2024: Here's the full holiday list for April month

In the month of April, banks will remain shut for 12 days. If you are planning to visit banks this month, here is the full holiday list you should know

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Bank holidays in April 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Today is the first day of the financial year 2024-25 and banks will remain closed on April 1 due to annual closing. As today is the beginning of the new financial year, banks will work on completing their year-end formalities interrupting the normal services in banks as employees are busy finishing their required procedures. However, banks will remain open in several states like Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal. 

In the month of April, banks will remain closed for 12 days as per the Reserve Bank of India's calendar. The holidays will include occasions like public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per RBI, the regional holidays might differ from state to state considering different local customs of different states. 

Full list of bank holidays in April 2024

April 5: Banks will remain closed in Telangana and Jammu due to Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida.

April 9: Banks in different states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Goa, Telangana, Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut due to multiple reasons like Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10: Due to the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals, banks will remain closed in Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Jammu, and Srinagar.

April 15: Banks to remain shut in Assam and Himachal Pradesh as the states will celebrate Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16: Due to Ram Navami, banks remain shut in multiple states like Gujarat, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh

April 20: Due to the Garia Puja festival, banks will be closed in Tripura. 

April 7, 14, 21 and 21: Sunday

April 13 and 27: Second and fourth Saturday respectively.

If you are planning to visit banks this month, make sure that you are aware of these holidays. However, the online banking and ATM services will remain active throughout the month.

Also Read

Ram mandir: These states have declared a holiday on January 22. Check list

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Ways to plan your Christmas and New Year holidays this festive season

Ram Mandir: UP declares Jan 22 as dry day; schools, colleges to remain shut

Cambodia fake job scam explained: Over 5k Indians coerced into cybercrimes

Katchatheevu row: Island history, controversy and handover to Sri Lanka

Excise policy case: Kejriwal remanded in judicial custody till April 15

WATCH: Guwahati airport roof partially collapses due to storm, no injuries

SC notice to ED on bail plea of Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

Topics : Banking Banks Holidays Indian Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon