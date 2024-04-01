Bank Holidays in April 2024: Here's the full holiday list for April month

Today is the first day of the financial year 2024-25 and banks will remain closed on April 1 due to annual closing. As today is the beginning of the new financial year, banks will work on completing their year-end formalities interrupting the normal services in banks as employees are busy finishing their required procedures. However, banks will remain open in several states like Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

In the month of April, banks will remain closed for 12 days as per the Reserve Bank of India 's calendar. The holidays will include occasions like public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

As per RBI, the regional holidays might differ from state to state considering different local customs of different states.

Full list of bank holidays in April 2024

April 5: Banks will remain closed in Telangana and Jammu due to Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida.

April 9: Banks in different states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Goa, Telangana, Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut due to multiple reasons like Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

April 10: Due to the Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals, banks will remain closed in Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Jammu, and Srinagar.

April 15: Banks to remain shut in Assam and Himachal Pradesh as the states will celebrate Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16: Due to Ram Navami, banks remain shut in multiple states like Gujarat, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh

April 20: Due to the Garia Puja festival, banks will be closed in Tripura.

April 7, 14, 21 and 21: Sunday

April 13 and 27: Second and fourth Saturday respectively.

If you are planning to visit banks this month, make sure that you are aware of these holidays. However, the online banking and ATM services will remain active throughout the month.