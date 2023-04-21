Banks refuse to take coins worth lakhs from Shirdi temple. Here's why



The SSST has collectively deposited about a whopping Rs 11 crore in the branches it has accounts with. However, the majority of this money is in the form of coins, a Times of India report said. The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), which has crores in deposits with over a dozen state-owned banks, is now facing a fresh issue. The reason is money itself.



Now, banks are refusing to take deposits from the trust while they deal with the issue of space. Due to space constraints, four state-owned banks in Shirdi have even stopped accepting coins. According to the report, the trust receives daily donations of lakhs, mostly in the form of coins.



Seeking a solution for the same, the trust will now write directly to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking its intervention. "Officials of these four banks said they have no space to keep the coins they get every day. This is a big problem for the trust," ToI quoted Rahul Jadhav, the CEO of the trust, as saying.

Also Read RIL, First Solar, Shirdi Sai bid for 15.5 Gw end-to-end solar manufacturing AIF applications pile up due to rejig at Sebi, even as regulator turns wary RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka polls, choses not to field any candidate RBI expected to pivot to rate cuts by year-end after a long pause PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan Woman shot at Saket court stable, teams formed to nab suspect: Delhi Police Kejriwal slams law, order in Delhi after woman shot at in Saket court



The trust receives a monthly collection of coins ranging in denomination from 50 paise to Rs 10 worth approximately Rs 28 lakh, said the report. Jadhav shared that they have decided to approach banks in other parts of the Ahmednagar district, as well as the state, to help them. "We will open accounts of trust in such banks so that coins can be deposited there."

Banks addressed the issue of countless coins in 2019 too, claiming that bags of coins are taking up space in their branches. The trust then provided banks with facilities within the temple grounds to store these coins. However, such an arrangement is prohibited by the rules, so the banks rejected the offer.