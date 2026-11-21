Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a stinging attack on the opposition RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, asserting that the state, under the NDA's rule, was making news for development and investments "in place of scams and crimes".

Modi addressed a rally in Jafarpatti of Vaishali district, about 50 km from the state capital, where he dedicated to the nation projects worth more than ₹34,000 crore, including a bridge over the Ganga. The bridge has been named 'Nitish Setu'.

The PM, who delivered a relatively short speech, said that he was short on time and had to visit the adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

He said the bridge was named after the JD(U) president, who gave up the post of chief minister in April to make way for a BJP-helmed government, "as a mark of respect for his contributions to the state".

"The state has come a long way since the NDA took over. Earlier, only scams and crimes were talked about. Now Bihar makes news for investment proposals and action taken against those who indulge in any type of wrongdoing," he said.

Modi, who was speaking in an area falling under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union minister Chirag Paswan, also recalled the contributions of the latter's late father Ram Vilas Paswan, who had represented the parliamentary seat several times.

The PM also trained his guns at the Congress, accusing it of having "misled people with slogans of garibi hatao", drawing a contrast with the NDA government at the Centre over the last 12 years during which "50 crore people have moved out of the clutches of poverty".