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Home / India News / CJP supports students protesting alleged exam irregularities in Jharkhand

CJP supports students protesting alleged exam irregularities in Jharkhand

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto launched hunger strike, demanding proper investigation by CBI and ED into the alleged irregularities in 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests

Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) extended support to students protesting the alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, as an agitator launched an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he spoke with student leaders through video call on Sunday night.

"Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands," Dipke said in a social media post.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto launched the hunger strike at the protest site in Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here around 10 pm on Sunday, demanding proper investigation by CBI and ED into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests.

 

Before launching his hunger strike, he told reporters that the "lackadaisical attitude" of both the central and the state governments with regard to the alleged irregularities was demoralising students, youths and aspirants.

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"To uphold the motivation of students, I am embarking on a hunger strike," he said.

Mahto, in a social media post on Sunday, said, "The spark of the current movement began on July 2 with the rigging in the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination. An indefinite day-and-night 'satyagraha' is underway since July 2."  "A body breaking from fatigue and now a hunger strike, but in this fight for students' rights and justice, our resolve remains unshaken. The body may tire, but our resolve for justice will not," he added.

Mahto said until transparency, fairness, and justice are ensured, the students' stir would continue.

"Our primary objective is to secure the cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination and an investigation into all exams conducted by the agency," Mahto said.

On Saturday evening, thousands of students held a torchlight vigil in the state capital and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations.

The protesters have been holding an indefinite sit-in at the stadium since July 29. They have been receiving support from across the country, with people from various cities sending food items through online delivery apps to the protest site. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jharkhand Protest Student

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:08 PM IST