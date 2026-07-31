Friday, July 31, 2026 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / India News / Cabinet clears ₹5,070 crore scheme for 5 GW floating solar projects

Cabinet clears ₹5,070 crore scheme for 5 GW floating solar projects

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana will support 5 GW of floating solar projects with energy storage systems and central financial assistance until FY33

solar

Representative image

Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Rs 5,070 crore Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana (PM-SSY), a scheme to develop 5,000 megawatt (MW) of floating solar photovoltaic (FSPV) projects with co-located energy storage systems (ESS) having a minimum storage capacity of two hours or 10,000 megawatt-hours (MWh).
 
The projects will be sanctioned between the current financial year and 2030-31, with the disbursement of financial support continuing until 2032-33.
 
The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has estimated a floating solar potential of nearly 102.18 gigawatts (GW) across reservoirs and other suitable inland water bodies in the country.
 
Under the scheme, the government will provide central financial assistance (CFA) of Rs 1 crore per MW for eligible FSPV projects after successful commissioning. Additionally, up to Rs 50 lakh per project will be available for undertaking feasibility studies, including bathymetry and hydrography assessments, environmental studies and other preparatory activities required to de-risk project development, it said.
 
 
At present, floating solar power capacity in the country stands at around 700 MW. The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, located in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, has a capacity of 600 MW. Built with an estimated Phase-I core cost of Rs 330 crore and supported by CFA of Rs 49.85 crore, around 278 MW of the project is operational.

Also Read

Tata power

Tata Power begins work on Rs 5,750-crore Andhra renewable project

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

PM chairs 4th CCS meet on West Asia, orders uninterrupted fertiliser supply

q1 results, company quarter 1

Waaree Energies Q1 net profit up 15%; revenue climbs 79% on strong demand

Battery

MHI holds pre-bid meeting for final 10 GWh ACC battery PLI allocation

solar panel, Solar Energy, Solar

ACME Solar secures ₹3,404 crore PFC funding for 250 MW FDRE project

 
“These projects would provide an opportunity to gainfully utilise existing reservoirs and industrial ponds, and eliminate competition for scarce land resources. The integration of an energy storage system will help strengthen grid reliability,” the government said in a statement.
 
It added that the scheme will help reduce around 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and generate 16,000–17,000 full-time equivalent employment opportunities across the project value chain.
 
The scheme will also promote domestic manufacturing of flotation systems, as well as the broader project value chain.

More From This Section

LPG

India's US LPG imports hit record as Gulf supplies remain constrained

fuel, petrol, diesel

Without ethanol blending, petrol would cost ₹125 per litre, says govt

SC, Supreme Court

SC stays CIC order declaring NSE a public authority under RTI Act

Meta logo (Image: Meta)

Govt to question Meta global team on algorithmic bias, role in public order

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC questions FDA's '98% clean' rating for Mantralaya canteen

Topics : solar projects renewable energy Renewable energy policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 7:10 PM IST