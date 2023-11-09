Cash for Query report ready, will be sent to speaker, says Ethics Committee

Ahead of the meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Committee's Chairperson, Vinod Sonkar said that a report has been drafted and after discussion, it will be sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"The ethics committee has seen all evidence examined, Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit, Nishikant Dubey's complaint and Mahua Moitra's statement. A report has been drafted on which the Ethics Committee will hold a discussion. Following this, the report will be sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker," Vinod Sonkar said, speaking to ANI ahead of the meeting.

The Ethics Committee Chairperson said that two meetings were held prior to Thursday's meeting in which Dubey's complaint and Hiranandani's affidavit was examined and Moitra's statement was recorded.

"In the two meetings before this, we examined the complaint by Nishikant Dubey and the affidavit submitted by Hiranandani. Mahua Moitra's statement was also recorded. After all this, today an Ethics Committee meeting is taking place. We will discuss all the issues in detail and send the proposal to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he added.

When questioned about the possibility of revoking Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha membership, Sonkar said, "The Committee will decide on this. After examining all the facts, it will send its report to the Speaker."

According to sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee.

Mahua Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her. Along with opposition members of the panel, she "walked out" of the meeting alleging that she had been asked personal questions.

Opposition members of the Ethics Committee also raised questions over the line of questioning to the Trinamool Congress MP.

BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who "walked out" of the meeting.

Also Read From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row 'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters Mahua Moitra questions Hiranandani's affidavit, alleges PMO's involvement SC defers hearing on ex-Andhra CM Naidu's bail plea in FibreNet case Indian Railways to add new 'anti-injury' feature to passenger coaches Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes Meghalaya retains less than 2% of total rainwater it receives: CM Sangma Heavy rain triggers landslides in Tamil Nadu, schools shut in 5 districts

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on his complaint in the 'Cash for Query' row.

In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, "Lokpal today, based on my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry against MP Mahua ji, who committed corruption by mortgaging national security."

In a series of posts on X, the TMC MP Mahua Moitra responded by targeting the Lok Pal and saying that the CBI should first investigate the Adani group.

"Very happy to know Modiji's Lok Pal exists - and been spurred into action .... why not ask Lok Pal's office to release statement on referral. Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements......?" she said in her post on X.