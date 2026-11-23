Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday recused himself from hearing a plea related to Supertech insolvency and homebuyers' dispute, observing that one of the applicants was personally known to him.

"One of the applicants was incidentally known to me. I will have to constitute a special bench... He is remotely known to me, not my client or my relative, but known to me. Somebody should have been conscious of this fact. Why unnecessarily become a party? the CJI said.

The CJI said he will constitute a special bench to hear the matter.

The development comes after the bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana reserved its order in the matter on November 16.

During the earlier hearing, state-owned NBCC, tasked with completing 16 stalled housing projects of debt-ridden realty firm Supertech, had told the top court that it would like to exit if the homebuyers did not want its involvement.

Earlier, the apex court on February 5 upheld a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order asking the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete 16 housing projects of Supertech Limited.

During the hearing, the top court had observed that its concern was about the homebuyers and also about who would execute these projects.

The top court had earlier come to the rescue of thousands of hassled homebuyers waiting for the delivery of their houses for almost two decades and upheld an NCLAT order asking the NBCC to complete 16 projects.

It had also restrained all the tribunals and high courts from passing any order that could lead to the stalling of the construction work to be completed by NBCC Limited.

The apex court exercised its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to uphold the December 12, 2024 order of the NCLAT, asking the NBCC to take over the projects in the interest of homebuyers.

The bench noted that Supertech, according to many homebuyers, had booked around 51,000 houses for delivery during 2010-12.

The bench had directed the NBCC to undertake the projects and complete those expeditiously as envisaged by an expert committee set up by the NCLAT.

The NCLAT, on December 12, 2024, asked the NBCC, a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, to complete the 16 projects, comprising 49,748 homes in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Karnataka.

Around 27,000 homebuyers await receiving houses in these projects.

The NCLAT judgment came after the October 1, 2014 order of the top court that allowed the insolvency appellate tribunal to examine and decide a proposal of the NBCC seeking to complete the stalled projects.

The NCLAT had directed the NBCC to "start the process of award of work before March 31, 2025" and ensure the awarding of the contract within a month thereafter. It was also ordered that the construction work for the 16 projects would start from May 1, 2025.

The NBCC had sought to complete the projects, launched in the National Capital Region (NCR), Dehradun and Bengaluru, but the completion of the residential units took a hit owing to a financial crisis faced by the realty major, leading to insolvency proceedings beginning in 2021.

The NBCC had submitted the terms of reference for undertaking the pending projects of Supertech before the NCLAT.

The public sector unit (PSU) had proposed to complete the 16 projects in three phases.

Under Phase 1, it had proposed to complete Eco-Village-2 (Greater Noida), Romano (Noida), Capetown (Noida), Czar Suites (Greater Noida), Eco-village-3 (Greater Noida), Sports Village (Greater Noida) and Eco-citi (Noida).

Under Phase 2, the NBCC, according to its application before the NCLAT, had proposed to undertake Northeye (Noida), Upcountry (Yamuna Expressway), Eco-village-1 (Greater Noida), Meerut Sports City (Meerut) and Green Village (Meerut).

For Phase 3, the NBCC had proposed to undertake Hilltown (Gurugram), Aravile (Gurugram), Rivercrest (Rudrapur), Doon Square (Dehradun) and Micasa (Bengaluru).

The Union Bank of India initiated insolvency proceedings against Supertech under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 on March 20, 2021, claiming more than Rs 431 crore as of January 31, 2021, along with the accrued interest.