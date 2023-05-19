close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will implement manifesto 'guarantees': K'taka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Ahead of his visit to the national capital, Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar on Friday assured that Congress will fulfil "guarantees" made to the public in the party's manifesto

ANI General News
DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections

Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of his visit to the national capital, Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar on Friday assured that Congress will fulfil "guarantees" made to the public in the party's manifesto.

"We are going to implement our guarantee," Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar told ANI as he left his residence for Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20.

Congress on Thursday officially announced the name of the chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial face, thus ending days of suspense. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were chosen to be chief ministers and deputy chief ministers respectively.

Both leaders are scheduled to visit the national capital today to discuss the names of MLAs to be inducted into the government. They had returned to Bengaluru yesterday to attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting, and staking claim to form government before the Governor.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 20.

Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, was reportedly upset over the denial of deputy chief minister posts.

Also Read

Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

No call to go to Delhi, govt will be formed at auspicious time: Shivakumar

Congress woos women voters with cash transfers in poll-bound Karnataka

Congress to decide Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, DKS in Delhi today

Karnataka's secure future, people's welfare top priority: Shivakumar

97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records

Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM with DKS as his deputy: Congress

Decision on appointment of CM of K'taka in a day or two: Cong leader Khera

Shivakumar to reach Delhi for next Karnataka CM talks, says won't backstab

Speaking to ANI over the Dalit community's demand for a Deputy CM post for G Parameshwara, Patil said, "Whoever voted - the Lingayats, the Dalits, the Vokkaligas, the STs, Muslims - all these people have to be given their due share. I am confident our party will do the same. They will give due respect to all these communities and the power will be shared with all communities."

On being asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Deputy CM post for him, Patil said that he is confident that Congress will give due share to the community.

"...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it," he said.

"...Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," said Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka elections.

On Friday, Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara, who was reportedly upset over the denial of the deputy chief ministerial post, on Friday said that "sacrifice" has to be made at "some point".

"That is okay. We all have to sacrifice at some point in time. It is a good thing happening," G Parameshwara said when asked about him not being given the CM or Deputy CM post.

The Congress manifesto lists five main guarantees. "Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of free power to all households, Gruha Lakshmi: Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, Anna Bhagya: 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household; Yuva Nidhi scheme: diploma holders will get an allowance of Rs1,500 per month for two years, while graduates will receive Rs 3,000 per month and Shakti: Free bus rides for all women in the state".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka elections

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka's secure future, people's welfare top priority: Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
1 min read

97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM with DKS as his deputy: Congress

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Union Minister Puri rules out alliance with SAD for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Decision on appointment of CM of K'taka in a day or two: Cong leader Khera

Law & Order, Court order
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Adani shares rebound after SC Panel report

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon