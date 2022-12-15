JUST IN
TN farmers demand annual de-silting of water bodies to increase storage
Govt wants to discuss global warming over joblessness: TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Maurya accuses SP of delaying municipal polls
Congress gives adjournment notice in LS for 3rd day in row on border clash
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
UP govt to give jobs to poor couples wedded under CM's mass marriage scheme
UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance
Allahabad HC asks govt to put criminals' records on dedicated portal
Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt wants to discuss global warming over joblessness: TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Will rail ticket discount for senior citizens be restored soon? Check here
Business Standard

TN farmers demand annual de-silting of water bodies to increase storage

With most of the water bodies in Tamil Nadu not reaching their full capacity even during the monsoon season, farmers have demanded the state government to conduct annual desilting to increase storage

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Indian Farmers | Agriculture

IANS  |  Chennai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representational Image | Photo: Bloomberg

With most of the water bodies in Tamil Nadu not reaching their full capacity even during the monsoon season, farmers have demanded the state government to conduct annual desilting to increase storage.

R. Ilangovan and P S. Selvaraj of the Cauvery Delta farmers association, told IANS: "Most of the water bodies in the state have not reached their full capacity even during the heavy rains as desilting is not being done. Anothe major issue is the removal of illegal encroachments on water bodies and government must use a iron hand to remove such encroachments ".

Farmers HAVE also demanded the construction of more check dams to control water flow and conserve soil.

They also suggested the building of more pumping stations along with canals and pipelines to transport this water during droughts.

Krishanswamy.G, a farmer based out of Tiruchi, told IANS: "The (state) government must upgrade existing reservoirs, tanks and small ponds across the state to develop water storage facilities ."

The ruling DMK had in its election manifesto had announced construction of 1,000 check dams and barrages across Tamil Nadu in the next 10 years to recharge ground water.

A senior official of the state Water Resources Department told IANS: "We have commenced construction of check dams as promised by the Chief Minister. However we need more funds for this and have submitted a proposal to the government."

--IANS

aal/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.