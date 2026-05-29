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Home / India News / NEET uncertainty drives surge in engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu

NEET uncertainty drives surge in engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions is a completely online process conducted by Anna University for admission to undergraduate BE and BTech courses, based solely on Class 12 marks without entrance exam

NEET Protest, Protest, NTA Protest

In Tamil Nadu, there are about 250,000 engineering seats available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

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Amid uncertainty over this year's NEET exam following alleged irregularities and the subsequent cancelleation of the test, medical aspirants are turning to engineering courses, with enrolment for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions crossing 250,000.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a completely online, single-window counseling process conducted by Anna University for admission to undergraduate BE and BTech. courses in the State, based solely on Class 12 marks without an entrance exam.

According to sources in the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the online registration has started from May 3.

"Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications have crossed 250,000 and it is expected to touch 300,000", a senior official from DOTE said on Friday.

 

Noting that NEET irregularities have delayed medical counselling, he said, "due to this, there is a notable shift with many medical aspirants choosing engineering admissions".

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He added that the delay in medical admissions will not affect the engineering admission schedule in the state, with the last date for enrollment set for June 2.

According to the official, random numbers will be released on June 5 and the merit list will be published on June 29. However, the engineering counselling dates will be updated after the approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In Tamil Nadu, there are about 250,000 engineering seats available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NEET UG NEET-UG National Testing Agency Tamil Nadu engineering

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

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