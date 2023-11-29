AQI in parts of Delhi improves to 'poor', Grap-3 norms revoked in capital

The air quality index (AQI) in the parts of Delhi improved to the "poor" category on Wednesday morning. According to the official data, the AQI in the Alipur area and Ashok Vihar were 260 and 288, respectively, falling in the "poor" category.

As of 7 am, at ITO, the AQI was 381, falling in the "very poor" category, while Aya Nagar logged an AQI of 184, falling in the "moderate" category.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) was recorded at 232, falling in the "poor" category.

The air pollution in the national capital had improved slightly on Tuesday morning following light rainfall in several parts of the city on Monday. On Wednesday evening, the AQI in Delhi was 312. On Monday, it was 395.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered "good", from 100 to 200 "moderate", 200 to 300 "poor", 300 to 400 "very poor" and from 400 to 500 or above "severe".

Grap-3 norms revoked

The Centre on Tuesday ordered the revocation of restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) norms in the entire national capital region (NCR) with immediate effect, following improvement in air quality.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), the air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to "severe" category in the coming days.

The panel had invoked the Stage-3 restrictions on November 2, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR. In this stage, restrictions were also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

NGT directs states, and UTs to report on staff strength in PCBs

The National Green Tribunal has directed all states and Union territories to file reports regarding the actual staff strength in state pollution control boards and pollution control committees.

The tribunal also sought a report regarding the infrastructure in their environmental laboratories.

Need to stay cautious: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "A few days back, Delhi's AQI had reached the 'severe' category. On Monday, the city received light rain, which has resulted in an improvement in pollution. The fluctuation will carry on. I request the people in Delhi and NCR to be alert."

Rai added that stubble burning in Punjab has stopped but the activities in NCR region were currently having a big impact on pollution.

"Stubble burning has stopped in Punjab, but due to vehicle pollution especially as the wedding season is going on, vehicle movement has increased multiple times during the night...I request people that although there is improvement people should still be alert," he added.

(With agency inputs)