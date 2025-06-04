Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Only clean fuel buses allowed in Delhi from November 2026, says CAQM

Only clean fuel buses allowed in Delhi from November 2026, says CAQM

CAQM's announcement comes a day after CM Rekha Gupta unveiled Delhi's 25-point Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, which includes electric buses, e-autos, and ANPR cameras

Delhi pollution

The CAQM announcement follows Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s unveiling of a 25-point Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From 1 November 2026, only clean fuel buses running on CNG, electricity, or BS-VI diesel will be permitted to enter Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Wednesday.
 
The move aims to reduce vehicular emissions in the capital, which continues to grapple with hazardous air quality during large parts of the year.
 

Delhi’s broader air pollution strategy 

The CAQM announcement follows Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s unveiling of a 25-point Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025. The plan outlines steps to combat Delhi’s worsening air crisis, including the deployment of more than 5,000 electric buses and 2,299 e-autos by the end of the year.
 
 
It also proposes the installation of ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras to restrict entry of end-of-life vehicles into the city.
 
“Providing clean air to Delhi’s citizens is not optional — it is our duty. This plan balances enforcement, innovation, and public engagement. It is not just a document, but a robust road map to protect the health of our citizens in the coming years,” Gupta said.

Also Read

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez

'Only BS6, CNG or EV commercial vehicles allowed in Delhi from Nov 1'

hot, summer, heat, heat waves, New Delhi Heat, New Delhi Summer

Delhi 'feels like' temperature soars past 50°C, evening rain eases humidity

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi cabinet clears sanitation, dust plan to cut road pollution: CM

dust storm, dlehi ncr

AAP-BJP spar over worsening air quality after dust storm batters Delhi

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi gets 400 new electric buses; CM calls it a step towards cleaner air

 

New rules for buses entering the capital 

The CAQM directive applies to all buses entering Delhi, including those operating under All India Tourist Permit, contract carriage, institutional, and school bus permits — with the exception of those registered in Delhi, according to the Press Trust of India.
 
Previously, the CAQM had asked neighbouring states — Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir — to transition to clean fuel buses by mid-2024 or early 2025. Many states, however, failed to meet the deadline.
 
The commission has also instructed the Delhi Transport Department and Traffic Police to use ANPR systems at border entry points to enforce compliance and prevent unauthorised vehicle entry.
 

Targeting Delhi’s annual pollution crisis 

The clean fuel mandate and the 25-point mitigation plan are the latest responses to Delhi’s chronic air pollution problem, which spikes during winter and is a major public health concern. The city has repeatedly ranked among the most polluted in the world, with thousands of deaths annually linked to poor air quality.
 

More From This Section

caste census, castes, caste survey

Census 2027 to start from October next yr; to be conducted in two phases

Enforcement Directorate

ED arrests key accused Rohan Harmalkar in ₹1,000 crore Goa land scam

stampede, bengaluru

11 dead, 33 injured at Chinnaswamy amid RCB's IPL celebration; PM condoles

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

LIVE news updates: Indian Railways to mandate e-Aadhaar for tatkal ticket bookings

Election Commission, ECI

EC launches new system for faster, accurate voter turnout reporting

Topics : Delhi Pollution BS Web Reports air pollution in India electric buses Clean fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon