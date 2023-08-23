Confirmation

Delhi CM promises to supply clean drinking water 24x7 to households

The AAP chief said his government built roads in 850 colonies in the past seven years, compared to 250 in the national capital's 1,700 colonies in the last 65 years

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi (Photo:ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
People in Delhi will get 24x7 supply of clean drinking water in their homes in the next few years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
He also promised that all unauthorised colonies will have roads by December 2024.
The AAP chief said his government built roads in 850 colonies in the past seven years, compared to 250 in the national capital's 1,700 colonies in the last 65 years.
Speaking at the inauguration of a road development project in the unauthorised Dashrathpuri colony of Dwarka, Kejriwal said he is a common man who only knows how to work for the people.
He assured the people that he will not let development works stop despite the Centre "taking away" the powers of his government.
"The Supreme Court, in its May 11 order, said the elected government should have all the power to work but, on May 19, they (Centre) brought an ordinance and snatched all the powers of the elected government," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that he does not understand politics and his only concern is working for the people.
"I do not know 'netagiri'. I just know how to do work. I want to assure you that I will not let any work stop and all free services such as electricity, health care and water will continue," he said.
Kejriwal said the Delhi government has filed a case in the Supreme Court and he firmly believes that it will empower his government and that will speed up development works.
Claiming that people in unauthorised colonies are victims of politics, Kejriwal asserted that he ensured after coming to power that basic amenities such as water supply, sewer lines and roads were developed there.
Fully-constructed roads, proper drainage and all other works are being done at a rapid pace in the unauthorised colonies. Earlier, these unauthorised colonies were in a bad shape but people there are now leading comfortable lives with dignity and respect, he said.
Kejriwal also claimed that previous governments asked for votes after doing meagre work -- as low as construction of maybe just two roads.
"I have a mission of getting all roads completed. Only then will I seek votes," he said.
People of Delhi have chosen an honest government that always spends money to ensure all kinds of works are done on time, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi water supply Delhi Water Supply

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon