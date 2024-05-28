Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi court summons AAP's Atishi in defamation case over BJP poaching claim

Atishi has been summoned to appear before court on June 29 in case filed by Delhi BJP media head

Atishi marlena,Atishi

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi (PTI: Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aatishi Marlena in a defamation case filed by Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor for levelling “baseless allegations” against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching MLAs.

Atishi has been summoned to appear before the court on June 29.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier last month, the BJP's Delhi unit had sent a defamation notice to senior AAP leader Atishi and demanded a public apology for her claim that the saffron party approached her through a "very close" person to join it.

“They [AAP leaders] are trying to portray that the BJP is trying to subvert the government by illegal means,” advocate Amit Tiwari, who represented Kapoor, had told the court.

Referring to a press conference conducted by Atishi on April 2, Tiwari had said that the AAP leaders alleged that Rs 20-30 crore was offered by the BJP to procure certain AAP MLAs.

“Whenever ED approached the AAP leaders in relation to the excise policy case, baseless allegations were made by them… to play the victim card. They damaged the reputation of the BJP,” Tiwari added.

He also said the moment Atishi’s name surfaced in the excise policy case, she also made the same allegations to divert the attention from the “real issue”.

What are the  allegations against AAP


Atishi held a press conference on April 2 to claim that she was approached by the BJP to join them or else she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

Moreover, out-on-bail Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet dated 27 January 2024 had alleged that the BJP contacted seven of their MLAs and were planning to topple the AAP government.

Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail in relation to the money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Topics : Atishi Delhi court AAP AAP government Atishi Marlena BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon