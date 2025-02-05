Business Standard

Delhi polls: AAP-BJP clash outside Seelampur polling booth over fake voting

Delhi polls: AAP-BJP clash outside Seelampur polling booth over fake voting

Delhi Assembly polls: Voting across all 70 Assembly constituencies started at 7 am on Wednesday and will close at 6:30 pm

Photo: Twitter/PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Delhi Assembly elections 2025: A clash broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside a polling booth in Seelampur during the Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday. The BJP had alleged fake voting, and the police had to intervene to maintain peace.
 
The BJP accused the AAP of enabling fake voting, alleging that women wearing burqas were seen casting fraudulent votes at several polling stations. BJP leaders claimed that these women voted multiple times, suggesting a deliberate effort to sway the election outcome. Party workers raised alarms about the fairness of the voting process, calling on the Election Commission to look into these allegations and take appropriate action. They provided reports detailing several instances where such activities were reportedly observed.
 
 
  In response, the AAP dismissed the accusations, asserting that they were politically driven and intended to discredit the electoral process.

The situation unfolded after a voter reported that her vote had already been cast. Sabina Sadiq, Block Level Officer of Seelampur, said, “A woman voter who had come to vote was told that her vote had already been cast. At that moment, the voting was temporarily halted...”
 
Following the incident, the Delhi Police said, “A PCR call was made by one 26-year-old Mohini, resident of Usmanpur, alleging that her vote had already been cast by someone else. The enquiry revealed that confusion arose due to a voter having a similar name, Munni Devi, aged 60 years having the same address. The 60-year-old woman was an earlier tenant at the same address. After verification, the Presiding Officer allowed both women to cast their vote.” 
Additionally, police force has been deployed outside the polling booth in Seelampur.
 

Delhi elections 2025

Meanwhile, voting across all 70 Assembly constituencies started at 7 am and will close at 6.30 pm. The national capital witnessed a voter turnout of 33.31 per cent by 1 pm, with the North-East district continuing to lead the polls.
 
Government offices and schools will remain closed on polling day, while some private offices may also shut or allow employees flexible working hours to facilitate voting.   
Delhi has around 15.6 million registered voters, who will be able to vote at 13,766 polling stations. This includes 8.37 million male voters, 7.23 million female voters, and 1,267 third-gender voters.  
To ensure accessibility, 733 polling stations have been specifically set up for persons with disabilities. Security arrangements include 220 paramilitary companies, 19,000 home guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel to maintain order during polling.  
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

