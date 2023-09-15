Delhi excise policy case: SC defers hearing on Sisodia's bail plea to Oct 4

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in a matter connected with liquor policy irregularities.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti listed the matter for October 4.

After the commencement of the hearing this morning, the court said that it could keep the matter at the end of the board or adjourn it for some other day.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, apprised the court that both sides have agreed to adjournment.

He also alleged that there is always a newspaper article on the merits of the case whenever Sisodia's case comes up for the hearing.

Justice Khanna said that he did not read newspapers.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He has challenged the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea.

In its affidavit, the CBI has opposed the bail plea of Sisodia and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss it, saying that he is the kingpin and architect of the conspiracy in connection with liquor policy irregularities.

The CBI said that the health condition of Sisodia's wife is nothing new, as her treatment has been ongoing for 23 years, as mentioned by him.

Sisodia had also urged the Delhi High Court for interim bail on identical grounds arising out of his wife's health condition, which he later withdrew after it was pointed out before the High Court that the petitioner had suppressed vital facts in relation to the discharge of his wife from the hospital, the CBI said.

Furthermore, while withdrawing the said interim bail application, the petitioner, Sisodia, also stated before the High Court that the condition of his wife was stable, as the CBI stated in the affidavit.

The Delhi High Court denied him bail in both matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the Delhi HC stated that this court, inter alia, was of the view that, in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. He is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy, and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.