Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon introduce Cloud Kitchen Policy that aims to streamline the licensing procedures for the cloud kitchen by implementing a user-friendly single-window system through a digital platform.In an official release, the Chief Minister’s Office said that the initiative aims to support independent food outlets and generate numerous job opportunities within the sector. For this purpose, Chandni Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be transformed into Delhi's Food Hubs.The CM said that the development in this sector will boost the state economy along with opening new employment opportunities.According to the CMO's official release, the existing operators and entrepreneurs in cloud kitchens do not have to face the struggle to obtain licences from government departments like MCD, police, fire department and DDA. They can apply for a licence from the single portal provided by the Delhi government, and they can also track the status of their application.The statement reads, “Implementing this plan will give legal recognition to cloud kitchens in Delhi. Operators and entrepreneurs running these cloud kitchens will no longer have to face the hassle of obtaining licences from various government departments. They will be able to apply for licences through a single portal provided by the Delhi government."Cloud Kitchens are already prevalent in the country, but the framework to regulate the sector is missing. Consequently, those operating cloud kitchens have to visit several government departments to obtain a licence. Regularisation will ease the process for everyone interested to open a cloud kitchen.There are currently 20,000 cloud kitchens operating independently in different areas of Delhi. Around 4,00,000 people are associated with cloud kitchens in one way or another. Most kitchens are based in rural or commercial areas selling their meals through online platforms.The Delhi CM aims to reduce the regularisation process and create a conducive environment for the development and modernisation of cloud kitchens with this new policy.The independent kitchens food outlet scheme constitutes cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, base kitchens, dark kitchens and many more. Only those outlets which deliver meals to people will be considered independent under this scheme, the statement further added.The food outlet policy concept is inspired by the renowned food culture of Singapore. The major focus of this scheme is on providing hygienic food and giving a never seen before experience for consumers highlighting the rich culture and vibrant flavours of the city.