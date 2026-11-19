The Delhi High Court on Thursday clarified that it had not granted any interim protection to restaurants and hotels against an earlier order prohibiting them from automatically collecting service charges from customers.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said no interim relief had been granted against the single judge's March 28, 2025, order.

The clarification came after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, pointed out that some restaurants continued to treat service charges as compulsory despite the High Court's earlier ruling.

Sharma submitted that the practice was contrary to the single judge's order, which upheld the Central Consumer Protection Authority's (CCPA) 2022 guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from adding service charges to bills by default.

"Ball is in your court. It is for you to take action. We can't take action. Where is the interim relief? Where is the interim relief in their favour? We have not granted any interim prayer," Acting Chief Justice Sambre observed.

The Bench was hearing appeals filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) challenging the single judge's decision. The court admitted the appeals for hearing.

The CCPA issued its guidelines in July 2022 after receiving complaints from consumers about restaurants adding service charges, typically ranging between 5 and 20 per cent, to food bills without their consent.

The NRAI and FHRAI challenged the guidelines, contending that service charges were a longstanding industry practice and were linked to employee compensation and labour arrangements.

However, the single judge found no material to establish that the charges directly benefited employees. The court held that payment of service charges must remain voluntary and that compelling customers to pay them amounted to an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The ruling also upheld the CCPA's authority to regulate such practices and held that its guidelines were legally binding.

The single judge further restrained restaurants from using the term 'service charge' in a manner that could mislead consumers into believing it was a government-imposed levy. Establishments were asked to use alternative descriptions such as 'voluntary contribution' or 'staff welfare fund'.

Restaurants were also directed not to add such charges automatically to bills and to clearly inform customers that tipping was optional.

In its appeal, the NRAI has argued that service charges should not be treated as an unfair trade practice when their collection is disclosed on menus and at restaurant premises.

It has also contended that the practice is recognised in the hospitality industry and forms part of employee compensation under labour arrangements.

The association has questioned whether the dispute should be examined under labour law rather than consumer protection law. It has further challenged the CCPA's authority to regulate pricing structures that customers are informed of and accept while placing orders.