Delhi Metro completes structural work on stretch of Phase-IV corridor

The movement of the TBMs is being monitored round the clock digitally by DMRC since there are a lot of old buildings above, they added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
delhi metro construction

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Delhi Metro has completed the structural work on a stretch of an elevated viaduct on the upcoming Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4, officials said on Sunday.

The 4-km-long viaduct, starting from Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk, connects the Majlis Park and Bhalaswa Metro stations on the corridor, they said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has successfully completed the structural work, it said in a statement.

"This particular completed stretch of the elevated viaduct is now being offered to the system contractors for track laying and traction work involving the erection of overhead electrification (OHE) masts etc.

"The structural work for the viaduct shall also be completed till Haiderpur Badli soon, as just a crossing over a railway track is left there," it added.

This is an important achievement for DMRC's engineers since the work on this corridor had started amidst the COVID-19 crisis and had to face intermittent delays due to the pandemic, and issues pertaining to obtaining tree-cutting clearances. The construction work of this corridor shall be completed by March 2026, officials said.

This work was completed without causing any major disruption to the flow of traffic below, it said.

Work on the Janakpuri West RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor is progressing at full speed now. The DMRC completed 2.2 km of underground tunnels (for up and down movement) between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on this corridor last year, the DMRC said.

On June 2, another tunnel boring machine (TBM) was lowered for tunnelling work between Derawal Nagar to Pulbangash. This TBM drive will achieve a depth upto 25.9 metres near the Najafgarh Drain and will be 5,800 m in diameter, officials said.

The movement of the TBMs is being monitored round the clock digitally by DMRC since there are a lot of old buildings above, they added.

As part of its Phase-IV expansion, DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of 65 km of new lines across three different corridors. Out of these 28 kilometres will be underground and the rest shall be elevated.

Eleven new interchange stations shall also come up as part of this new expansion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Metro Delhi Metro

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

