Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor' for 3rd day, pollution turns 'severe'

Rohini (406), Wazirpur (416), and Mundka (414) recorded their air quality in the 'severe' zone (AQI above 400)

Delhi Pollution

The AQI was 272 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 300 in Faridabad, 203 in Gurugram, 303 in Noida and 336 in Greater Noida

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
The national capital's air quality remained 'very poor' for the third straight day as the pollution levels entered the 'severe' zone in parts of the city, weather data showed.
The city saw a warm day on Monday with a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the mercury settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.
The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 347 at 4 pm, worsening from 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday and 261 (poor) on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Rohini (406), Wazirpur (416), and Mundka (414) recorded their air quality in the 'severe' zone (AQI above 400).
The AQI was 272 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 300 in Faridabad, 203 in Gurugram, 303 in Noida and 336 in Greater Noida.
The city's air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' on October 28 due to slow wind speed at night and a dip in the temperatures. It is expected to remain in the same category for a few more days, according to the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.
The AQI was 256 on October 26, 243 on October 25 and 220 on October 24.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Delhi's humidity levels on Monday oscillated between 37 per cent and 97 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the possibility of mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi pollution air pollution

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

