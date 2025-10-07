Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Overnight showers bring relief to Delhi-NCR; IMD issues rain alerts

Overnight showers bring relief to Delhi-NCR; IMD issues rain alerts

Despite the rainfall, Delhi-NCR's temperatures are expected to stay a touch above seasonal averages this week

Delhi Rains, Rain

The IMD has placed Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad under an orange alert for potential rainfall and thunderstorms. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Parts of Delhi and the surrounding NCR region woke up to light rain on Tuesday morning following overnight showers. Early hours saw thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan and nearby areas showed light rainfall, providing residents with a cool and refreshing start to the day.
 
Despite the rainfall, Delhi-NCR’s temperatures are expected to stay a touch above seasonal averages this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that while minimum temperatures will remain close to normal, daytime highs may rise 1–2 degrees Celsius above usual levels. On Tuesday the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 21 degrees Celsius.
 
 

IMD issues rainfall alerts

 
The IMD has placed Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad under an orange alert for potential rainfall and thunderstorms, advising residents to exercise caution. Gurugram and Faridabad have received yellow warnings for moderate showers and winds.
 
The western disturbance responsible for rainfall in Delhi-NCR has also brought fresh snowfall to the upper Himalayas. According to IMD officials, northwesterly winds are expected to sweep into the plains, causing minimum temperatures to drop below 20 degrees Celsius from Wednesday. 

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi witnesses light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, winds

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakhti weakens, moves west-southwest over Arabian Sea: IMD

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakti intensifies, set to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Mumbai

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakhti intensifies in Arabian Sea, heads towards Gujarat coast

 

Rain improves air quality temporarily

 
The showers and moderate north-northeast winds have brought temporary relief to air quality in Delhi-NCR. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 70 on October 7, compared with an average of 105 on October 6.
 
AQI readings for nearby areas included:
 
Gurugram: 104
 
Noida: 130
 
Greater Noida: 166
 
Ghaziabad: 134
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 
 

Weekly weather forecast

 
The IMD has forecast gradual weather changes across Delhi-NCR from October 7 to 12. On October 7, the region is likely to experience light to moderate rain with cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures to stay around 28 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to ease on October 8, giving way to partly cloudy skies and a slight warming. Clear skies and bright sunshine are predicted on October 9 and 10.
 
By October 11, the maximum temperature could climb to 33 degrees Celsius, while on October 12, the minimum may rise slightly to 22 degrees Celsius, with clear skies continuing across the region.
 

More From This Section

arrest

23-year-old man arrested over fatal shooting of Indian student in Texas

Delhi Police

Delhi Police release lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai in Supreme Court

United Nations

News highlights: India to send multi-party delegations to UNGA

B R Gavai

Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI in courtroom; PM condemns incident

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Supreme Court questions Sonam Wangchuk's plea, assures wife access in jail

Topics : IMD weather forecast heavy rains Heavy rain and thunderstorm weather warning BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon