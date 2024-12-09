Business Standard
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Over 13k people benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

Over 13k people benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

The Raj Niwas said in its statement that Saxena had asked the DDA to undertake the exercise on a mission mode

VK Saxena

On Saxena's instructions, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is holding these camps every weekend from November 30 to December 29 at 10 processing centres in these unauthorised colonies. (Image: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reviewed the progress of single-window camps under PM-UDAY, under which 13,300 applicants from unauthorised colonies visited and availed of the facility, the Raj Niwas said on Monday.

The Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme aims to grant ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The scheme's primary objective is to provide legal recognition to residents' properties by conferring ownership rights.

On Saxena's instructions, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is holding these camps every weekend from November 30 to December 29 at 10 processing centres in these unauthorised colonies.

 

The Raj Niwas said in its statement that Saxena had asked the DDA to undertake the exercise on a mission mode.

These camps witnessed 13,353 applicants visiting to get their properties regularised, it said.

Most applicants got their applications cleared and approved on the spot. In some camps, DDA officials worked till late to clear the long queues.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi polls: AAP releases 2nd list of candidates, Sisodia moves to Jangpura

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Law and order 'worrisome' in Delhi, we need to raise our voices: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Law-and-order lone responsibility of BJP, but they failed: Kejriwal

Dilip Pandey, Dilip

AAP leader Dilip Pandey leaves electoral politics ahead of Delhi polls

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Delhi polls: Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'trying to cut votes' from voter list

On Saxena's directions, the second camp organised on December 7-8 also had sub-registrars present for achieving finality in the process of ownership rights via property registration, the statement said.

During the lieutenant governor's visit to a camp in Najafgarh last week, a number of people, while appreciating the initiative, had requested him to facilitate on-spot registrations for properties. Following this, Saxena directed to ensure the presence of sub-registrars in the camps.

More than 2,000 new applications were filed in these camps. During the last two weeks, conveyance deeds/authorisation slips were issued for 506 applications and 21 deeds registered.

Thousands of pending applications for regularisation were cleared of deficiencies and hundreds of them approved, the statement said.

Some of the services offered in these camps include matters related to issue of conveyance deeds and authorisation slips, GIS survey, new registrations and assistance regarding bond and notarisation. From the December 7-8 weekend, sub-registrars have been deputed to register the properties.

Similar special camps were organised for clearing mutation of properties on grounds of inheritance and providing electricity connections to 14,000 applicants who faced long delays due to a land-pooling policy, it stated.

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Winter action plan: Delhi govt to set up 230 tents as shelter for homeless

Aap

AAP announces women's honorarium in Delhi; finance dept cites budget issues

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi govt increases budget outlay by Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 77,700 crore

Annapurna Devi

WCD min slams govts over non-implementation of women empowerment schemes

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal blames Amit Shah for poor law and order in Delhi amid MLA's arrest

Topics : Delhi government Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi BJP Bharatiya Janata Party AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon