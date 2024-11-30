Business Standard
Home / India News / ELT signal near Nagpur airport causes panic; no sign of plane crash

ELT signal near Nagpur airport causes panic; no sign of plane crash

An ELT is a battery operated transmitter that emits signals and is designed to get activated automatically when an aircraft experiences strong impact

Aeroplane

A probe is underway to determine whether the signal was a legitimate distress call or a technical malfunction. | Representative Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The detection of an emergency locator transmitter (ELT) signal, which points to a downed aircraft or people in distress after a plane crash, near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport caused panic for three hours in Nagpur in Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

An ELT is a battery operated transmitter that emits signals and is designed to get activated automatically when an aircraft experiences strong impact. It can also be manually activated by the pilot using a switch in the cockpit.  The ELT signal was detected by Air Traffic Control near Mohgaon Zilpi under Hingna police station limits in the north east airspace near the international airport on Friday, an official said.  "Police was alerted at 7:30pm and teams were dispatched for a search operation. Despite a thorough search over a vast area, no sign of any aircraft crash was found. The search was called off at 10:30pm after verification that it was a false alarm," he said.  A probe is underway to determine whether the signal was a legitimate distress call or a technical malfunction, the official added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

electricity

Bhel-Hitachi receives Khavda Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corp

Congress, Congress flag

Congress workers attack car transporting EVM after polling in Nagpur

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Jobs, caste dynamics may shape poll outcome in Fadnavis' home turf

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Maharashtra will reject BJP's hate rhetoric, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

BJP bastion Nagpur South-West won't be cakewalk for Fadnavis: Experts

Topics : Nagpur Airline sector airport Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon