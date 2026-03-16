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Home / India News / Emirates flight bound for Dubai returns to Kochi after security incident

Emirates flight bound for Dubai returns to Kochi after security incident

En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport

Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport

Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kochi returned to the airport here on Monday following a security incident reported from the destination airport, a CIAL spokesman said.

Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, he said.

The flight landed here at 08.30 am, he added.

"Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue," the spokesman said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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