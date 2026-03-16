Emirates flight bound for Dubai returns to Kochi after security incident
En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport
Listen to This Article
An Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kochi returned to the airport here on Monday following a security incident reported from the destination airport, a CIAL spokesman said.
Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, he said.
The flight landed here at 08.30 am, he added.
"Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue," the spokesman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 9:37 AM IST