Nearly 23 per cent of Indian households purchased an induction cooking top in March amid concerns that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies could become scarce in their areas due to the West Asian conflict , according to a survey by LocalCircles.

The survey stated that over the past week, many outlets have been selling 50 to 70 induction cooktops daily, far more normal volumes.

"The demand surge is closely linked to growing concerns about LPG availability across the country. Panic buying of cylinders and long queues outside gas distribution centres have been reported in several states, prompting households and small businesses to adopt electric cooking appliances as a contingency measure," the survey noted.

It added that about 75 per cent of respondents who purchased an induction cooktop said they did so because they believed LPG supplies could be disrupted in their area.

As a result, many households and small businesses have started adopting electric cooking appliances as a backup. Retailers said coil-based electric stoves, commonly known as hot plates, are also selling rapidly because they are inexpensive and work with regular cookware.

Sales of electric rice cookers and electric pressure cookers have also risen sharply, with some e-commerce platforms reporting demand nearly four times higher than usual. Electric kettles and multipurpose cooking kettles are also seeing higher sales as consumers use them for basic cooking tasks when gas is unavailable. Demand for air fryers and compact electric ovens has increased moderately, the report stated.

"In addition, there is renewed interest in kerosene stoves, reflecting a broader shift toward multiple cooking options in view of fuel uncertainty...," it said.

The trigger

Disruptions caused by the conflict between US-Israel and Iran have slowed LPG cargo movements from key Gulf suppliers such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia to India. This comes as a significant jolt for the country, which imports around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements.

To address the situation, the Centre has asked refineries to maximise LPG production by diverting propane and butane that were earlier earmarked for petrochemical production, such as plastics. Refineries have also been directed to prioritise cooking gas supplies to households, educational institutions and hospitals over industrial users.

The Centre has also said that while there are supply disruptions, there is no shortage of cooking gas, with refiners prioritising domestic demand and ensuring normal deliveries to customers across India.

Amid this panic, two India-bound tankers carrying LPG crossed the Strait of Hormuz, offering some relief from the acute shortages, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. The ships were granted safe transit through the critical waterway after a deal between New Delhi and Tehran, the report added.