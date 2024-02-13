Farmers' protest today: Check traffic advisories and routes to enter Delhi

Huge traffic jams are seen on the highways connecting Delhi and Noida, via the Ghazipur and Chilla borders. Many people are taking the Ghazipur border road to enter the national capital from Noida.

To ensure smooth traffic flow in Delhi amid the 'Delhi Chalo' March by the farmers, authorities have implemented strict restrictions on traffic movement and tightened securities in the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders.

The government is geared up and multiple layers of barricades have been set up, including barbed wires, and substantial nails to curb the repeat of the 2020-21 protests.

Over 200 farmers’ unions from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are marching towards the national capital on Tuesday.

What are the routes for people to travel to Delhi?

Here are the routes for people to travel to Delhi:

Chila border to Delhi: People who are heading to the Chilla border can take Sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, and Sector 154 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk.

DND Border to Delhi: People can also take an elevated road via Sector 18 from Film City.

Kalindi Kunj Border to Delhi: People can also use sector 37 from Mahamaya Flyover.

Yamuna Expressway to Delhi: It is also a route to enter Delhi from Jewar Toll, move towards Khurja and proceed via Jahangirpur.

Sirsa, Pari Chowk to Delhi: Those who are trying to enter Delhi from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway can move inside via Dadri, Dasna.

However, the emergency vehicles are allowed to proceed inside designated secure destinations despite all the ongoing traffic diversions.

Police recommended utilising metro services to avoid inconvenience causing traffic diversions. This imposed restrictions on different types of vehicles including goods vehicles travelling to Delhi through Yamuna Expressway to Noida/Greater Noida Expressway, as well as vehicles heading to Surajpur via Sira and Parichowk.

Why farmers are protesting today

Farmers are all set to begin their protest on Tuesday as the meeting between farm leaders and Union Ministers didn't give any fruitful results.

Several tractor-trolleys set out on Monday from different parts of Punjab to join the protest.

According to government representatives who met the farmer leaders said that a consensus was reached on most of the issues and a formula was proposed to resolve other matters after forming a committee.