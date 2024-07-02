Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Flying PM Modi to space would be a 'proud moment' for India: Isro chief

Isro chief S Somanath expressed willingness to accommodate PM Modi on a future spaceflight, highlighting the ongoing development of human spaceflight capability

Newly appointed ISRO chief S Somanath. (Photo: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Isro chief S Somanath (Photo: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Flying Prime Minister Narendra Modi into space would be a “very proud” moment for the entire nation, said Dr S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

In an interview with NDTV, Somanath expressed this ambition, but with a caveat: the much-anticipated Gaganyaan Mission must first be “ready, proven, and qualified” for such an endeavour.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Isro chief also highlighted that the space agency is currently at a ‘critical juncture’ with the Gaganyaan project, with three pivotal missions scheduled for this year. The mission’s progress has already seen a significant milestone with the selection of four Indian Air Force test pilots: Prashanth Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla. These astronauts are being trained for India’s first human spaceflight mission, which aims to launch a crew of up to three members into Low Earth Orbit.

However, Somanath emphasised the importance of extensive preparation for such missions. “I am limited by the availability of trained astronauts who are prepared for this mission,” he said, adding, “Any other candidate, including VIPs, cannot be considered at this moment because it is a highly skilled and trained operation requiring many years of preparation, and I believe that will be the guiding spirit in this case.”

When asked about the possibility of accommodating Prime Minister Modi on a future spaceflight, Somanath said, “Of course, I’ll be very happy to do that, but that’s not the point. He has much more responsible jobs to do, I believe. But this is one of the capabilities, which we would like to develop, that’s human spaceflight capability, which we are in the process of gaining.”

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament LIVE: India saw true secularism for the first time on our watch, says PM Modi

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhi Govt to grow the city's green cover with plantation drive on July 11

Delhi HC asks CBI to answer Kejriwal's plea against arrest in excise scam

Delhi HC asks CBI to answer Kejriwal's plea against arrest in excise scam

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Delhi High Court directs CBI to file detailed reply on CM Kejriwal's arrest

College students, students

T-shirts, torn jeans also not allowed in Mumbai college after hijab ban


Regarding the Prime Minister flying on an Indian vehicle to space, Somanath affirmed, “See whenever such a thing has to happen, the Head of the State has to fly to the International Space Station or a space station of that station, it must be on our vehicle and from our land.  I should say that only. So, I would wait for the Gaganyaan to be ready, to be proven, to be qualified enough to do that.”

“All of us will be very proud. Not only me, but the entire nation would be proud if we can confidently send such a statesman to space,” he said.

As for the launch date, Somanath indicated that the first test flight of the Gaganyaan is tentatively scheduled for the end of next year, contingent on the progress made. “But everything depends on the progress we are going to make,” he added.

Also Read

cbi

Isro espionage case: CBI chargesheets police officers for framing scientist

ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Not enough demand for satellite launch market in India yet: Isro chairman

UGC-NET exam, NTA

Committee on NTA reforms to plug irregularities, engage with parents

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Centre notifies 7-member panel to reform process of NTA-conducted exams

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event, in Srinagar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to lead 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in J-K's Srinagar

Topics : ISRO Narendra Modi ISRO Chief Gaganyaan mission BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon