Flying PM Modi to space would be a 'proud moment' for India: Isro chief

Flying Prime Minister Narendra Modi into space would be a “very proud” moment for the entire nation, said Dr S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

In an interview with NDTV, Somanath expressed this ambition, but with a caveat: the much-anticipated Gaganyaan Mission must first be "ready, proven, and qualified" for such an endeavour.

The Isro chief also highlighted that the space agency is currently at a ‘critical juncture’ with the Gaganyaan project, with three pivotal missions scheduled for this year. The mission’s progress has already seen a significant milestone with the selection of four Indian Air Force test pilots: Prashanth Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla. These astronauts are being trained for India’s first human spaceflight mission, which aims to launch a crew of up to three members into Low Earth Orbit.

However, Somanath emphasised the importance of extensive preparation for such missions. “I am limited by the availability of trained astronauts who are prepared for this mission,” he said, adding, “Any other candidate, including VIPs, cannot be considered at this moment because it is a highly skilled and trained operation requiring many years of preparation, and I believe that will be the guiding spirit in this case.”

When asked about the possibility of accommodating Prime Minister Modi on a future spaceflight, Somanath said, “Of course, I’ll be very happy to do that, but that’s not the point. He has much more responsible jobs to do, I believe. But this is one of the capabilities, which we would like to develop, that’s human spaceflight capability, which we are in the process of gaining.”

Regarding the Prime Minister flying on an Indian vehicle to space, Somanath affirmed, “See whenever such a thing has to happen, the Head of the State has to fly to the International Space Station or a space station of that station, it must be on our vehicle and from our land. I should say that only. So, I would wait for the Gaganyaan to be ready, to be proven, to be qualified enough to do that.”

“All of us will be very proud. Not only me, but the entire nation would be proud if we can confidently send such a statesman to space,” he said.

As for the launch date, Somanath indicated that the first test flight of the Gaganyaan is tentatively scheduled for the end of next year, contingent on the progress made. “But everything depends on the progress we are going to make,” he added.