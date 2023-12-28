Sensex (    %)
                        
Foxconn invests fresh capital of around Rs 461 crore in Bengaluru unit

The company has made the investment through its Singapore-based subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte Limited

Foxconn

Foxconn Singapore has acquired about 46,08,76,736 shares at Rs 10 each, amounting to around $55.29 million (Rs 460.87 crore), according to the filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing services major Foxconn has infused $55.29 million (about Rs 461 crore) in Bengaluru-based Foxconn Precision Engineering Private Limited, according to a regulatory filing.
The company has made the investment through its Singapore-based subsidiary Foxconn Singapore Pte Limited.
Foxconn Singapore has acquired about 46,08,76,736 shares at Rs 10 each, amounting to around $55.29 million (Rs 460.87 crore), according to the filing.
Foxconn Precision Engineering was incorporated around six months ago.
In July, Foxconn proposed to set up a Rs 8,800-crore supplementary plant to that of its unit at the Devanahalli Information Technology Investment Region in Karnataka.
It has also bought 300 acres at Devanahalli.
According to the announcement made earlier by the Karnataka government, Foxconn is expected to create employment for about 50,000 people in the first phase at Devanahalli.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

