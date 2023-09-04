G20: Paramilitary forces, Delhi police taking care of safety, says Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, while sharing the arrangements done for safety and security at the G20 Summit, said that paramilitary forces, Delhi police and several other people are engaged in this duty adding that the capital city should be "preserved and conserved".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Lekhi spoke on G20 preparations, safety and security of leaders and foreign dignitaries.

"So I must say that so far as safety, security, et cetera are concerned, that arrangement is being looked after by various departments, including paramilitary forces, Delhi police and several other people are engaged in that process," she added.

She also highlighted the diversity of the G20 Summit, held under India's presidency, saying, "We've had about 52 locations and 250 plus events. So 250-plus conferences is not a joke to handle. It's a logistic nightmare if not done right, but everything's been done just right."

MoS Lekhi also mentioned the different type of cuisine selected for the G20 Summit, which catered to "all the five senses".

"The regional cuisine - when it comes to food adapted to the international taste, all the five senses have been catered to smell, sight, in terms of paintings, colours, methods. The touch part is handled by textiles and crafts of India. We've tried to showcase all the best things, good things that India possesses and the story of culture in India," said Lekhi.

Also Read G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Vikram lander makes soft-landing, successfully undergoes hop test: ISRO India has emerged as voice of Global south: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant Traders at MP APMCs go on strike over demand for reduction in market fee Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence Companies in Delhi-NCR facilitate WFH arrangements during G20 weekend

Citing a "problem of plenty," Lekhi also said that it was impossible to showcase each and every aspect of India.

"I would say we have a problem of a plenty because we are so rich and we have so much to showcase that in this short span, we are literally not in a position to showcase everything…This is not even 1000th part of what my country possesses. And I am a very proud Indian. I've lived my life here and I feel one lifetime is not enough to know my country," added MoS Lekhi.

The summit will be held over two days, on September 9 and 10. The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

The G20 Summit is set to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a full dress rehearsal as part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.

The personnel are also being trained to deal with the fallout of possible hazards, including the use of chemical and biological weapons, and have been asked to focus on their soft skills.

The New Delhi G20 summit will see the biggest participation in the history of the grouping, with arrangements in place for the mega event, including those for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.