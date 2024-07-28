Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Global outage leading to phishing attacks against CrowdStrike user: CERT-In

The systems have now recovered as both CrowdStrike and Microsoft released official fixes even as some organisations continue to recover from the mega technology meltdown

Internet shutdown

The world suffered a major computer systems outage on July 19 due to a faulty update to the CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor software leading to crash of Microsoft Windows operating system

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cyber security agency has said a phishing attack campaign has targeted users impacted by the recent global computer outage, with attackers impersonating CrowdStrike support staff to trick people by offering to help them with system recovery tools.
According to a CERT-In advisory issued on Saturday said, these attack campaigns could "entice an unsuspected user to install unidentified malware, which could lead to sensitive data leakage, system crashes and data leak."

The world suffered a major computer systems outage on July 19 due to a faulty update to the CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor software leading to crash of Microsoft Windows operating system. The event grounded numerous flights, hit business, banking and hospital systems across the globe including in India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The systems have now recovered as both CrowdStrike and Microsoft released official fixes even as some organisations continue to recover from the mega technology meltdown.
It has been reported, the advisory said, that there are reports of an ongoing "phishing campaign" targeting CrowdStrike users leveraging this (global tech outage) issue to conduct "malicious" activities.
The attackers are sending phishing emails posing as CrowdStrike support to customers through phone calls. They sell software scripts purporting to automate recovery from the content update issue, it said.
The phishing attackers also are distributing 'Trojan' malware pretending as recovery tools and these attack campaigns could entice an unsuspected user to install unidentified malware, which could lead to sensitive data leakage, system crashes and data loss, the CERT-In cautioned.
A phishing attack is defined as the fraudulent practice of impersonating reputed and official names and identities through email, text messages or phone calls to trick the victim into sharing personal sensitive information like banking and credit card details and login or identity information.

More From This Section

LIVE: Owner, coordinator of Delhi coaching centre where 3 students died due to flooding arrested

Failure of basic maintenance: Delhi LG Saxena on coaching centre deaths

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Owner, coordinator arrested, flouted norms

Netaji's grandnephew appeals to PM to bring back his remains from Japan

SC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Excise policy case on Monday

The CERT-In is the federal technology agency to combat cyber attacks and guard the online space against phishing and hacking attempts and other category of cyber attacks.
The advisory asked users and organisations to configure thier firewall rules to block connections against 31 types of URLs (uniform resource locators) like 'crowdstrikeoutage[.]info' and 'www.crowdstrike0day[.]com' among others apart from a number of hashes.
The advisory asked users to deploy some trusted and often-mentioned cyber hygiene practices like: obtaining software patch update from authentic websites and sources; avoiding to click a document with link to ".exe" as they are certainly a malicious file disguised as a legitimate document; and being cautious against suspicious phone numbers as scammers often mask their identity by using email-to-text services to conceal their actual phone number.
It also suggested users to only click URLs that have clear website domain and using safe browsing and filtering tools apart from appropriate firewalls.
"Look out for valid encryption certificates by checking for the green lock in the browser's address bar, before providing any sensitive information such as personal particulars or account login details," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cybercrime costs to hit $10.5 trn by 2025: How insurance may save your biz

Different faces of bank frauds

Scam alert: Upstox warns investors against cyber fraud, Check details

Rs 38.25 cr swindled in cyber fraud across India in two months: Police

BSNL data breach exposes 278 GB of sensitive telecom info, twice in 6 mts

Topics : Cyber fraud cybersecurity apps Internet technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon