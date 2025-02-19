Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt committed to make state $350 bn economy: Rajasthan dy CM Diya Kumari

Govt committed to make state $350 bn economy: Rajasthan dy CM Diya Kumari

Diya Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state govt has delivered 58 per cent of its promises made in the manifesto and has fulfilled 73 per cent of the previous Budget announcement

Diya Kumari, Diya, Rajasthan Budget

She said that nine greenfield expressways will be constructed (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 and announced that the government is committed to make the state a $350 billion economy.

Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state government has delivered 58 per cent of its promises made in the election manifesto and has fulfilled 73 per cent of the previous Budget announcements.

She announced that as many as 2 lakh new houses will be provided with drinking water connections and on this initiative Rs 400 crore will be spent.

She said that nine greenfield expressways will be constructed.

 

Diya Kumari started her Budget speech by presenting the state's income expenditure estimates for the year 2025-26.

Also Read

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM calls for roadmap to make India water-sufficient by 2047

Pipeline burst floods houses in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; repair underway

Pipeline burst floods houses in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; repair underway

Ground water

Rajasthan approves Rs 5,120 cr to improve drinking water supply in state

Manufacturing sector

Craftsman Automation sets up alloy wheel manufacturing unit in Rajasthan

Elvish Yadav

YouTuber Elvish Yadav faces FIR for sharing 'false' police escort video

Starting the Budget session, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the government will respond to issues raised by the Opposition after the Zero Hour on February 20.

It is pertinent to note that the Opposition Congress is demanding the government's response to the allegations of phone tapping leveled by Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly began on January 31, with the address of Governor Haribhau Bagde.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Centre sanctions Rs 1554.99 cr to five states hit by natural calamities

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony tomorrow; traffic police issues advisory

SC, Supreme Court

SC rejects adjournment request for naming senior advocate, warns lawyers

Accident, road accident

LIVE news updates: 8 people killed in 2 road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih

Kartarpur, Sikh pilgrims, India-Pak

'Turbans thrown in dustbin': Sikh deportee recounts US detention ordeals

Topics : rajasthan Rajasthan government States budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingShivalik bank FD RatesPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon