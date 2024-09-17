Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt to announce national census very soon, details to be made public: Shah

Govt to announce national census very soon, details to be made public: Shah

Shah, along with I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was addressing a press conference to mark the 100 days of the third tenure of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

In the absence of fresh data, the government agencies are still formulating policies and allocating subsidies based on the data of the 2011 census | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the government will "very soon" make an announcement for carrying out the census in the country.
"We will announce it very soon," Shah said in response to a question on conducting the decadal census of the Indian population which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shah, along with I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was addressing a press conference to mark the 100 days of the third tenure of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We will make all the details public when we announce the census," the Union home minister said to questions on the caste census.
 
India has conducted the census every 10 years since 1881.
The first phase of this decade's census was expected to begin on April 1, 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi unveils railway, national highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore in Odisha

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape case: SC orders financial probe, Wikipedia to remove names

bus, buses

India, US for giving push to sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen in buses

scam

New India Post scam targets citizens; what is it and how to be safe?

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Hasn't been an easy road: Bhupender Yadav on 2 years of Project Cheetah

Shah's comments on the census comes amid vociferous demands political parties on conducting a caste census.
In the absence of fresh data, the government agencies are still formulating policies and allocating subsidies based on the data of the 2011 census.
The house listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020 but it was postponed due to the Covid outbreak.
The entire census and the NPR exercise is likely to cost the government more than Rs 12,000 crore, according to officials.
This exercise, whenever it happens, will be the first digital census giving the citizens an opportunity to self-enumerate.
The NPR has been made compulsory for the citizens, who want to exercise the right to fill the census form on their own rather than through government enumerators.
For this, the census authority has designed a self-enumeration portal, which is yet to be launched.
During self-enumeration, Aadhaar or mobile number will be mandatorily collected.
The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner had prepared 31 questions to be asked. Those questions include whether a family has a telephone, internet connection, mobile or smartphone, bicycle, scooter or motorcycle or moped, whether they own a car, jeep or a van.
The citizens will also be asked what is the cereal they consume in the household, main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, access to toilet, type of toilet, waste water outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection, main fuel used for cooking, availability of radio, transistor, television.
The citizens will also be asked about the predominant material of the floor, wall and roof of the house, condition of the house, total number of persons normally residing in the household, whether the head of the household is a woman, whether the head of the household belongs to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household, number of married couple(s) living in the household among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Plan to implement One Nation, One Election within current tenure: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Govt talking to Meitei, Kuki communities for peace in Manipur: HM Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

NDA govt approved infra projects worth Rs 3 trn in first 100 days: Shah

Modi, Narendra Modi

From Nadda to Amit Shah: Prominent leaders wish PM Modi as he turns 74

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

J-K polls: Clear fight between Gandhi-Abdullah families and BJP, says Shah

Topics : Amit Shah BJP Modi govt census

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon