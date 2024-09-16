Business Standard
J-K polls: Clear fight between Gandhi-Abdullah families and BJP, says Shah

A clear fight between the Congress-National Conference alliance and the BJP one wanting to bring back Article 370, and the other committed to stopping it, says Shah

Press Trust of India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said there is a clear fight between the Congress-National Conference alliance and the BJP one wanting to bring back Article 370, and the other committed to stopping it.
He said voting in favour of BJP candidate Shugan Parihar is not only for development and progress but also to pay tribute to martyrs, including her father.
"This election in Jammu and Kashmir is clearly between two forces. On one side are the National Conference and the Congress, and on the other side is the BJP. It is a contest between the BJP and the Gandhi-Abdullah families. Both have clear agendas," Shah told a public rally here.
 
He said the BJP follows the ideology of Prem Nath Dogra - "One Constitution, one flag, and one Prime Minister," affirming that Jammu and Kashmir is an inseparable part of India, and "no one can reverse that".

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

