Heatwave eases as rain cools North India, IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

After days of intense heatwave conditions, residents across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India received much-needed relief as rain and thunderstorms swept through the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across large parts of the country on Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorms likely across several states

According to the IMD, thundersqualls, heavy rainfall and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Dust storms are also expected at isolated places in Rajasthan.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail across Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. In the Northeast, light to moderate rainfall is expected during the coming week over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Southern states are also likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The IMD has forecast such conditions over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Kerala.

Temperatures outlook

The widespread rainfall has brought relief from soaring temperatures that had crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of northern and central India in recent days.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over parts of central India and Gujarat. Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to remain stable, with no significant rise forecast over the next few days.

The weather department said there is likely to be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India, East India and the rest of the country until June 5.

Delhi likely to see cloudy skies and evening showers

Following the broader national trend, temperatures in the national capital have also eased, providing respite to residents after a prolonged spell of oppressive heat.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Sunday. The forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy later in the day, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the evening and night.

Maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, which is appreciably below normal for this time of year. For the coming week, the weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies.