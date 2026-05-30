Massive dust storm sweeps Rajasthan; rain brings relief in north India

A massive dust storm barrelled through several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, even as an active western disturbance triggered rain at most parts of north India, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that baked the region for the past few days.

In Rajasthan, the storm triggered by a western disturbance affected Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar and Sikar districts, while Jaipur witnessed strong winds followed by rain.

Clouds of dust and sand engulfed many towns, reducing visibility to zero and forcing motorists to switch on headlights during the day.

Winds initially picked up in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar regions, reaching speeds of around 56 kmph, officials said.

While the storm disrupted normal life, the accompanying rain brought relief from the intense heatwave conditions in several parts of the desert state.

"We never imagined such a massive dust storm could engulf the city. The sky turned dark around 2 pm, almost like nightfall. People were moving with their vehicle headlights on Normal life has been disrupted as we are facing many difficulties," a Churu resident told PTI Videos.

A dust storm with lesser intensity also hit parts of Delhi on Saturday amid red and orange alerts, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, lightning, hail and rain.

According to the weather office, a dust storm followed by a severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hail and light to moderate rain is very likely over parts of central, northeast, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi.

The wind speeds are expected to range between 70 and 90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph, it said.

The weather change is being driven by an active western disturbance affecting north-west India, along with an associated cyclonic circulation, which has enhanced moisture and instability over the region, the IMD said.

Rain also lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, bringing respite from the scorching heat as the maximum temperatures dropped several notches below normal in both states.

In Punjab, showers were reported in Mohali, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Fazilka and Ferozepur, while Pathankot witnessed a hailstorm.

In Haryana, Narnaul, Sirsa, Gurugram, Rohtak, Sonipat and Karnal saw rain, according to the local weather office.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 18.2 mm of rainfall, and logged a maximum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius, 14 notches below the season's average.

Most places in the two states reported maximum temperatures 8-10 degrees Celsius below normal, weather data showed.

Uttar Pradesh also experienced relief as rain brought temperatures down in parts of the state.

Rainfall ranging from 3 mm to 18 mm was recorded in Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Najibabad and Meerut.

Though Lucknow didn't report rainfall, its maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees below normal, the Met department said.

Moradabad was the hottest in the state at 38.5 degrees Celsius, well below the over 40-degree temperatures seen in the past more than a week.

Thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds are likely at isolated places over the state, the Met department said.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh also witnessed light to moderate rain and hailstorms, prompting the Met department to issue a yellow warning for adverse weather conditions in most parts of the state.

A hailstorm accompanied by heavy downpour lashed Shimla and its adjoining areas on Friday evening. Hailstorms were also reported from Chopal and Kotkhai in Shimla district.

The weather office has warned of hail, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in 10 out of the 12 districts in the state on Sunday.

The tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have been excluded from the alert, which said the wet spell is likely to remain across the state till June 5.

According to the weather office in Shimla, Pandoh in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 37.4 mm, while Una, Naina Devi, Guler, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot, Sarahan and Dehra Gopipur also receive rain ranging from 15 to 34 mm, weather data showed.

The maximum temperatures saw a significant drop across the state, with Una the hottest at 28.8 degrees Celsius, about 11 degrees less than Friday's high.