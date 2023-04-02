Himachal Pradesh to collaborate with Centre to promote lavender cultivation

The Himachal Pradesh government is all set to collaborate with the Union government on the "Aroma Mission", a lavender cultivation initiative that has proven to be a boon for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the climatic conditions of several regions in Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, being similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir, the state government aims to replicate the success of this initiative in Himachal Pradesh in a big way.

This initiative will boost the economy of farmers as well as the state in a big way, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had a discussion with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh and the latter assured the state of providing technical support to farmers for the project.

The Chief Minister said that the initiative has the potential to transform the lives of farmers and with the collaboration of the state and Union government, the "Aroma Mission" could prove to be a game-changer for the farming sector in the region.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has been directed to take up this matter with the concerned Ministry and expedite the process of implementing the project on the ground.

Also Read Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record Lavender cultivation to be extended to JK's Ramban: Minister Jitendra Singh Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today Remain cautious, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge Small businesses file applications worth over Rs 35,000 cr in payables India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data 19 passengers injured as Uttarakhand Roadways bus falls into gorge Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express breaches speed limit of 160 kmph

The state government is planning to adopt modern scientific methods of farming by replacing traditional practices.

To accomplish this, the state government is seeking technical support from the Union government.

The Union government would also organize orientation programs, training camps and provide technical support to farmers and horticulturists of the state, enabling them to familiarize themselves with new innovative technologies in the farming sector, improve the quality of their produce and generate more income.

Lavender cultivation, also known as the purple revolution, could prove to be a lucrative option for the farmers of the state.