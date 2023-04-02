close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal Pradesh to collaborate with Centre to promote lavender cultivation

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has been directed to take up this matter with the concerned Ministry and expedite the process of implementing the project on the ground

Press Trust of India Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government is all set to collaborate with the Union government on the "Aroma Mission", a lavender cultivation initiative that has proven to be a boon for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the climatic conditions of several regions in Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, being similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir, the state government aims to replicate the success of this initiative in Himachal Pradesh in a big way.

This initiative will boost the economy of farmers as well as the state in a big way, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had a discussion with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh and the latter assured the state of providing technical support to farmers for the project.

The Chief Minister said that the initiative has the potential to transform the lives of farmers and with the collaboration of the state and Union government, the "Aroma Mission" could prove to be a game-changer for the farming sector in the region.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena has been directed to take up this matter with the concerned Ministry and expedite the process of implementing the project on the ground.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Lavender cultivation to be extended to JK's Ramban: Minister Jitendra Singh

Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Remain cautious, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge

Small businesses file applications worth over Rs 35,000 cr in payables

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

19 passengers injured as Uttarakhand Roadways bus falls into gorge

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express breaches speed limit of 160 kmph

The state government is planning to adopt modern scientific methods of farming by replacing traditional practices.

To accomplish this, the state government is seeking technical support from the Union government.

The Union government would also organize orientation programs, training camps and provide technical support to farmers and horticulturists of the state, enabling them to familiarize themselves with new innovative technologies in the farming sector, improve the quality of their produce and generate more income.

Lavender cultivation, also known as the purple revolution, could prove to be a lucrative option for the farmers of the state.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh | Centre

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon