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Home / India News / Parl panel to study India's economic conditions amid global uncertainties

Parl panel to study India's economic conditions amid global uncertainties

Parliamentary panels select their subjects soon after they are constituted. But they are at liberty to select additional subjects keeping in mind evolving circumstances

Parliament, New Parliament

The committee is likely to seek inputs from the finance ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), economists, and other stakeholders. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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As conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties around tariffs cloud domestic growth, a key parliamentary committee has decided to examine the evolving economic condition of the country.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the Standing Committee on Finance has chosen 'Evolving Economic Conditions in the Country' as an additional subject for detailed examination during the year 2025-26.

Parliamentary panels select their subjects soon after they are constituted. But they are at liberty to select additional subjects keeping in mind evolving circumstances.

Indian economy is estimated to have grown at 7.7 per cent in 2025-26 (April-March), with a robust 7.8 per cent growth in the January-March quarter.

 

India's GDP had grown at 7.1 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

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However, the RBI estimates GDP growth to slow to 6.6 per cent in current fiscal year as the ongoing conflict in West Asia pushes up cost of fertiliser and fuel globally. India is a net importer of both crude oil and fertiliser.

The committee is likely to seek inputs from the finance ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), economists, and other stakeholders, before finalising its report containing its observation and recommendations.

The examination is expected to cover topics, including economic growth, inflation, employment, investment trends, fiscal management, banking sector developments, trade and the impact of global developments on India.

The committee's study assumes significance at a time when India is navigating challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, trade uncertainties and fluctuations in commodity prices, while seeking to sustain high economic growth.

For the 2026-27 period, the Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtani, has chosen subjects spanning across ministries, including Finance, Corporate Affairs, Planning (NITI Aayog), and Statistics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Parliament Indian Economy economy

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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