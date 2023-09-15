I-T dept conducts raids in offices of several builders in NCR, Haryana

Income Tax department on Friday launched raids in offices and other premises of several builders in Gurugram and other cities, a department official said.

The I-T department is conducting searches at 28 places belonging to builders accused of tax evasion, the official said.

Apart from Gurugram, the raids were conducted in Chandigarh, Karnal, Delhi, Ludhiana and Rewari, the official said.

The searches began at 6 am and continued till late Friday evening in which the I-T department confiscated some documents, the official said.

In Gurugram, CRPF personnel were deployed outside the locations where raids were being carried out.

Also Read Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits I-T dept enables filing of income tax returns 1, 4 at e-filing portal I-T dept issues notices to 15 social media influencers over low tax payment Punjab CM demands rollback of restrictions on basmati rice exports 3 PSUs in Gujarat not following 85% local hiring rule: Assembly told MoD approves capital acquisition proposals worth about Rs 45,000 crore AAIB reaches Mumbai airport, begins investigation into plane crash Himachal CM Sukhu donates all his savings to state disaster relief fund