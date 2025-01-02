Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ICMR proposes revised version of National Essential Diagnostics List

ICMR proposes revised version of National Essential Diagnostics List

According to the revised draft, nine types of diagnostic tests, including those for diabetes, Malaria, TB, HIV and syphilis should be made available

icmr, testing, test, plasma therapy, research, blood, clinics, laboratory, labs

The ICMR has proposed a revised version of the National Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICMR has proposed a revised version of the National Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL), which enumerates the minimum number of tests that should be available at various levels of healthcare facilities in the country.

According to the revised draft, nine types of diagnostic tests, including those for diabetes, Malaria, TB, HIV and syphilis should be made available at the health centres in village-level health facilities.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs should have facilities for Hepatitis B tests available in addition to the nine diagnostics that are available at the village-level health centres.

The revised draft list has been prepared incorporating inputs from relevant stakeholders and feedback from multiple consultation meetings.

 

It builds upon the first list and provides recommendations for diagnostic tests across various levels of healthcare facilities, including village-level facilities, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, primary health centre (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), sub district hospitals (SDHs) and district hospitals (DHs).

Also Read

Technicians at a research laboratory in Shanghai, research, pharma, pharmacy, laboratory

ICMR sets up India's first diabetes biobank in Chennai for research

JP Nadda, Nadda

ICMR study concluded Covid vaccine didn't increase death risk: Nadda to RS

Cancer cells

ICMR seeks 'out of the box' ideas from scientists to solve health problems

JP Nadda, Nadda

Health Minister Nadda launches five DHR-ICMR research initiatives

cancer

ICMR predicts surge in cancer cases between 2022 and 2045 in BRICS nations

The draft of the second NEDL has been put up on the public domain for feedback and comments from various stakeholders.

The new set of guidelines states that tests for dengue and Japanese Encephalitis and other common illnesses must be accessible at the Primary Health Centres in addition to X-rays and ECG facilities.

The district-level hospitals must facilitate CT scan, MRI, mammography and echocardiography, according to the draft guidelines.

The ICMR released the first NEDL in 2019 to make diagnostics an essential component of the health care system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Violence 'planted game' to topple her govt: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee alleges BSF letting 'Bangladeshi terrorists' enter Bengal

Protest, NEET Protest, SC NEET Protest

LIVE: Will implement recommendations of panel on NEET-UG exam, Centre tells SC

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Solar pump scheme helps 29,000 Rajasthan farmers in a year

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

'No order to end Jagjit Dallewal's fast, only concerned about health': SC

Exam

Will implement recommendations of panel on NEET-UG exam: Centre to SC

Topics : ICMR Medical Research Diagnostics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon