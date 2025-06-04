Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room under mysterious circumstances

IIT Delhi student found dead in hostel room under mysterious circumstances

The second-year PhD student was last seen two days ago; a forensic team has examined the scene and a postmortem will determine the cause of death

Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

A biomechanical engineering student enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead in his hostel room on campus on Wednesday, police said.
 
According to officials, Kishangarh police station received a PCR call after the student, a native of Chandigarh, did not respond to repeated knocks on his door. The room was reportedly locked from the inside.
 
Upon arrival, police—assisted by fire officials—forced open the door and found the student lying unconscious on the bed.
 

No visible injuries, forensic team called in 

“There were no visible external injuries on the body. However, some vomit was observed on the floor, indicating possible health-related complications,” a police officer said.
 
 
Preliminary investigation suggests the student was last seen two days ago having dinner. Concerned by his absence, fellow students alerted campus security, who then contacted the police.

A forensic team examined the room and collected evidence. The body was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for postmortem, which will help ascertain the exact cause of death.
 

IIT Delhi expresses grief 

Following the incident, IIT Delhi issued a statement expressing sorrow:
 
“IIT-Delhi deeply mourns the sad and untimely demise of a second-year PhD student. His body was found in the hostel room today. In this hour of grief, the Institute is with the bereaved family and providing all support to them. The Delhi Police are investigating the tragic incident,” the institute said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

